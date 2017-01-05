WWE Hall of Fame 2017: Rick Rude to Reportedly Be Inducted

“Ravishing” Rick Rude may be the next member of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Earlier this week, we noted the PW Insider Elite report of Diamond Dallas Page being planned on as a member of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class. He and others will be inducted on the Saturday before WrestleMania. However, it seems like the group that’s joining DDP is set to include a big name from WWE and WCW, “Ravishing” Rick Rude.

According to PW Insider Elite, Rude is set to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. There’s still no word on who will be the headliner, though.

Rude passed away in 1999 from heart failure. But before that, he had a successful career in the ring for both WWE and WCW. He is a one-time Intercontinental Champion with WWE and a three-time Intercontinental World Heavyweight Champion with WCW. Rude also held titles in promotions like World Class Championship Wrestling, Continental Wrestling Association, and Championship Wrestling from Florida.

Perhaps one of Rude’s most famous moments came when he appeared on WWE’s Raw is War and WCW’s Monday Nitro on the same night on November 17, 1997. He was able to do this due to Raw being taped and Nitro airing live.

During this return to WCW in 1997, Rude joined the nWo, becoming the first person to be a member of both this faction and WWE’s D-Generation X. He then left the company in early 1999.

Rick Rude and DDP will be among what should be another great WWE Hall of Fame class for the upcoming ceremony. This is set to take place on Saturday, April 1 during WrestleMania 33 weekend from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Others set to join these two have yet to be confirmed, but whoever it may be, they will get a great honor during that weekend.

