WWE Hall of Fame 2017: Diamond Dallas Page to Reportedly Be Inducted

Diamond Dallas Page is reportedly set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on the Saturday before WrestleMania and is usually the closest thing the company has to a Red Carpet event. All the current big names and fellow Hall of Famers attend to see others be inducted into WWE’s most prestigious class. This will be the case again in 2017, as the class is starting to shape up with Diamond Dallas Page as the first member.

According to PW Insider Elite, DDP is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. He will not be the headliner, but it’s unknown who will be.

Page made a name for himself in WCW from 1991-2001, winning a variety of titles. This includes four WCW World Tag Team Championships and three WCW World Heavyweight Championships. He stayed with the company until its end in 2001, when Vince McMahon bought them out.

Later that year, DDP would join WWE for the first time in his wrestling career. He lasted from 2001-2002, winning the European and Tag Team Championships before leaving when his contract expired.

After a stay with TNA, DDP returned to WWE in 2011 and has made sporadic appearances since. This includes being a surprise entrant in the 2015 Royal Rumble match.

The most popular achievement of DDP’s since leaving WWE is the creation of DDP Yoga. He used his program to help rehabilitate former WWE star Scott Hall and Jake “The Snake” Roberts, both of whom dealt with problems after their wrestling careers.

If WWE officially announces Diamond Dallas Page as part of the 2017 hall of fame class, he will be inducted on April 1, 2017 at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Who else could join him?

