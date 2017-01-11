WWE Fastlane 2017: Will Goldberg Appear at the Show?

Goldberg is now set to appear at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place in March.

When Goldberg returned to the WWE for Survivor Series, it seemed he would only be around for one match. This changed to him being rumored for the Royal Rumble match, to actually being announced for it by WWE. Given that this is for the biggest time of the year, one would have to think he does something at WrestleMania 33 in less than three months. Could he be making an appearance at WWE Fastlane beforehand, though?

In between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 33, there are two pay-per-views. First, SmackDown will have Elimination Chamber on February 12. Then there will be Raw’s Fastlane event on March 5. According to the BMO Harris Bradley Center’s advertising for Fastlane, Goldberg is set to appear at the show. They also have Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Charlotte, Sheamus, Cesaro, and others on the early listing for the final live special before the Show of Shows.

This could very well mean that the former WCW star will wrestle a match before WrestleMania 33. Given the listed Superstars above, might this be against Roman Reigns or Kevin Owens? WWE recently teased a staredown between Reigns and Goldberg on the first episode of Raw for 2017.

On the other hand, Goldberg may just be at Fastlane for a non-wrestling segment with whoever his WrestleMania 33 opponent may be. Based on a previous report from the Wrestling Observer, Brock Lesnar would be the person to challenge the man he has not been able to defeat. It is possible they go face-to-face at the show. If not, how about a match there instead of WrestleMania 33? This would open up the former holder fo the 173-0 streak to face a fresh opponent, potentially one of the stars mentioned above.

It looks like we will see plenty of Goldberg as WrestleMania 33 season rolls on. What could he end up doing at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view?

