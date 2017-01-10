WWE Fans Upset with Royal Rumble 2017 Poster

WWE revealed the Royal Rumble poster for the upcoming pay-per-view, a graphic that is somewhat interesting.

In less than three weeks, the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match will take place. The big names set for the show have pretty much been confirmed with Undertaker, John Cena, AJ Styles, Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and others all set to be in action.

Given how things are coming together for the January 29 show, WWE released the event’s official poster. This is something the company usually unveils before every pay-per-view, but with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania ones usually being a bit bigger than the normal poster.

There are a few takeaways from this image, though, which can be seen below:

If you can’t see him in the back right corner, that’s WWE Champion AJ Styles. Everyone has noticed as well, pointing out that one of the top champions could not make it to the forefront of this photo. This is along with other parts of this that fans are not taking too kindly to.

Styles is stuck in the back of the photo with non-champions like Sasha Banks, Dolph Ziggler, the Miz, and Kalisto. This is in comparison to five of the front seven of the image not holding a belt in WWE.

The counter to this is the name recognition of the Superstars standing in the front. Styles is a top figure in WWE, but Undertaker, Goldberg, Lesnar, Cena, Charlotte Flair, and Reigns being used as the marketed names for the show could have a better pull with fans given the branded value that WWE has given them.

Another one of the tweets above mentioned the lack of SmackDown Live women, with none being on the poster. If anything, the lack of Blue Brand stars in general in the forefront is interesting. Mostly Raw-branded stars (except John Cena and whatever you determine Undertaker as) are at the center of the photo.

When in doubt, though, this is just a poster. It may not be indicative of anything we see at the Royal Rumble.

