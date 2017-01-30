WWE Fans Hated Roman Reigns Entering the Royal Rumble at No. 30 (Video)

A compilation video showed the fan reaction to Roman Reigns entering the WWE Royal Rumble at No. 30.

Roman Reigns became one of the few WWE stars to pull double-duty at the Royal Rumble. He first wrestled a 20-minute Universal Championship bout against Kevin Owens, which had a No Disqualifications stipulation. It made for a hard-hitting contest that saw Reigns go through two tables. He ended up losing after Braun Strowman interfered.

Then at No. 30, Reigns showed up for the Royal Rumble match. He would eliminate the Undertaker and become the runner-up, being last eliminated by Randy Orton.

When the Big Dog entered the Rumble, he received the customary negative reaction from the crowd. This would also be the case with his match against Owens. However, fans were especially aggravated and disappointed when he joined the match as the last participant, which meant no surprise entrant like Finn Balor or Samoa Joe would be making their way to the ring.

In a video from Twitter user Wrestling LAD, it put together the reactions of WWE fans from all over social media when Reigns had entered the Rumble. The response to this ranged from expletives, to disappointment, and even hysterically laughing.

WWE fans to reaction to Roman Reigns number 30 spot 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LcP5dUvp1u — Wrestling LAD (@WrestlingLAD) January 30, 2017

It looks like fans had been expecting Balor, Joe, or even a legend to make an appearance. WWE didn’t choose to use any of them here, but it’s always possible they show up during WrestleMania 33 season.

Aside from that, the reaction Reigns entering at No. 30 goes along with the boos he received whenever he enters a WWE show. It’s the norm at this point, something the company has seemingly accepted as he’s climbed the ladder to one of the top spots, something that may further be solidified with a WrestleMaia match against the Undertaker.

What was your reaction to Roman Reigns being in the Royal Rumble match? Should he have been involved?

This article originally appeared on