WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Match participants set

The WWE Royal Rumble event was just this past Sunday night, but we don’t have to wait all that long for the next pay-per-view. On Feb. 12, the SmackDown Live brand will present Elimination Chamber, where the WWE Championship will be defended.

Now after Sunday night, we know that the 16-time world champion John Cena will be one of the participants in the match after his historic victory on Sunday night in San Antonio. But heading into SmackDown Live on Tuesday night, the question remained: who are the other five participants.

Well, they didn’t take all that long on Tuesday night to let us know who all will be in the brutal chamber match, as it was revealed in the opening segment on the show.



So there we have it, folks. There is our field for one of the most brutal matches in history with one of the most prestigious titles on the line.

This match in less than two weeks will tell us also who Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will be facing at WrestleMania in April. Of course, the first name on that list that stands out the most is Bray Wyatt. It was rumored even before Sunday that Orton would be the one winning the Rumble, with Wyatt coming out of the chamber match with the title over his shoulder. So far, all of those pieces are seeming to fall into place.

Only time will tell, but we won’t have to wait long as Feb. 12 will give us the definitive answer to all of this when we see which of these six come out as the WWE Champion.

