WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Match Participants Announced

To open WWE SmackDown Live, the six entrants in the Elimination Chamber match would be announced.

On February 12, SmackDown’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place. The show will be headlined by a match of the same name for the WWE Championship. John Cena is set to put the belt on the line after winning it at the Royal Rumble last Sunday night.

To kick off Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown, there would a backstage segment with Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, and AJ Styles. The topic of the Elimination Chamber match came up, which led to the five other entrants announced—Styles, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt, the Miz, and Dean Ambrose. It should be noted that they alluded to the Phenomenal One getting a one-on-one rematch for the WWE Championship as well.

It’s hard to argue that this isn’t SmackDown’s top six male Superstars. Dolph Ziggler could be made a case for, but with all the matches he’s lost and the somewhat unsuccessful heel turn so far, he’s left out of the mix. This leaves four former world champions in this match with Wyatt and Corbin the only two yet to win WWE’s top prize.

This will main event SmackDown’s last PPV before WrestleMania 33, which is almost two months later. The winner of this match will also get Randy Orton, who won the 2017 Royal Rumble match. If WWE decides to break up Orton and Wyatt, they could have the latter man win the Elimination Chamber match and send them off to one of WrestleMania’s top matches.

There are plenty of options to win this Elimination Chamber match, which will send us further into SmackDown’s WrestleMania build. It will have implications toward one of the top matchups in Orlando, FL and be a must-see spectacle next month.

