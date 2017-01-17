WWE edits fan’s reaction to Roman Reigns losing US title (Video)

Roman Reigns lost the United States Championship on the Jan. 9 episode of WWE RAW, but the company edited out a fan’s joyful reaction

WWE is clearly setting up for—at the very least—fans to believe that Roman Reigns is going to win the Universal Championship by defeating Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2017. Their hopes still would be that he will get a hero’s cheer for taking the title off of Owens. But before they got to the pay-per-view, they had to further set the stage. Specifically, that meant that Reigns had to drop the United States Championship.

On the Jan. 9 episode of WWE RAW, that’s exactly what happened. With Reigns defending the belt in a handicap match against Owens and Chris Jericho, Y2J was able to get the pin and win the title off of the Big Dog. However, apparently WWE wasn’t too happy with the reaction of at least one fan.

Below is the video of Jericho defeating Reigns to win the United States Championship. At around the 2:33 mark of the video, you’ll see a fan in a yellowish-green jacket with his hands raised. Clearly, he would much rather have Jericho as the US champ than Reigns. See for yourself:

The only thing about that reaction is that it was edited by WWE on the Jan. 16 episode of RAW. TDE Wrestling noticed the difference as WWE showed the fan with his hands on his head in disbelief—which the above video shows clearly isn’t what actually happened:

They changed the guy jumping for joy to a shot of him looking upset in the package for Roman losing last week on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/dZyrvpgIs7 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 17, 2017

Seriously, WWE? You thought that the wresting internet sleuths of the world wouldn’t catch this?

Of course, this isn’t the first time that there have been instances of WWE trying to change the perception of Reigns. The company was routinely lowering the microphones in the crowd at one point to mute out the boos on their shows. However, considering the actual reaction that the fan had to Roman Reigns losing the US title, suffice it to say that none of this has worked.

