WWE Drove Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Others to Royal Rumble Match via Cart (Photo)

If you noticed WWE cutting away from the entrance way when a handful of Superstars entered the Royal Rumble match, this is the reason why.

The WWE Royal Rumble match is always known for the fanfare and drama it provides for the hour and change that it goes on. From the surprise entrants, to others just torching the other Superstars by eliminating them, it makes for an entertaining affair. However, rarely do you find an off-camera moment at the Royal Rumble that may have topped almost everything seen.

For every WWE star that entered the Rumble, the camera showed them walk onto the stage and have their graphics appear on the screens. A good chunk of them was also viewed sprinting down to the ring to get in on the action. What you may not have noticed is WWE cut away from a few particular entrances after they first reached the stage. As incredible and bizarre as this may sound, they had someone driving down the big men to the ring on a golf cart.

@cagesideseats Geno, did they show the big guys coming to ring in golf carts during the Rumble? pic.twitter.com/SZ36SdZjz1 — A Cuppa Haters (@WhoadieRico) January 30, 2017

That’s why WWE strangely didn’t show Wyatt walking down the ramp with his “fireflies” observing or Henry greeting the hometown fans as he entered the venue. That also could be why Big Show walked toward the announce tables after being eliminated, potentially going through the crowd instead of all the way up the ramp.

This is something you won’t see happen every day since WWE hasn’t held the Royal Rumble match in this big of a venue since 1997, again at the Alamodome. Drink it in, man.

