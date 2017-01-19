WWE: Can Stephanie McMahon Be Challenged by a Female Superstar?

Back in the late 1990s, Stephanie McMahon established herself as the Queen of WWE. She knows it and that’s dangerous.

It is why no one can literally touch the daughter of Vince McMahon. Since Stephanie’s return to WWE TV, fans have seen the same song and dance when it comes to her. From The Authority to being Commissioner of Raw, the power Stephanie exudes is obvious and a bit unbearable.

Since the three years she has been back on WWE TV, she’s been slapping the Superstars silly, and it seems that she has never paid the price for her evil and vindictive ways. Stephanie’s character loves to emasculate the men while she makes the women feel inferior. The problem is that Stephanie gets away with it about ninety-nine percent of the time. Of course, she’s had her run-ins with the guys; a spear here, a bump there. Even though a little payback was icing on the cake, it was pretty much short lived every time.

The feud with Brie Bella back in 2014 showed a lot of promise. Bella was able to outsmart and embarrass Stephanie in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam. However, fans were cheated when Bella’s twin sister Nikki turned heel and attacked her. Stephanie lucked out because of this and never looked back.

Isn’t it about time she got a taste of her own medicine, courtesy of one of today’s’ women Superstars? If Stephanie were to step in the ring today and have an actual match who could she tangle with? Which woman would step up to the Queen and challenge her?

It seems that this idea was teased in recent weeks, mainly with Sasha Banks and Bayley. However the two ladies have their hands full with Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair, respectively. Perhaps the idea isn’t too far off down the road. You would think sooner or later this generation of women Superstars will grow tired of Stephanie and do something about it.

Fans love to hate the Billion Dollar Princess, and would love nothing more than to see Banks or Bayley tear Stephanie up. The question is though, would it actually ever happen? It is always said that fans should never say never in the WWE.

One thing is for certain, is that Stephanie’s character is in need of refreshing. Again, the same song and dance is repetitive at this point, but fans eat it up every time she plays them. She’s good at what she does – that is why fans just can’t stand her. But seeing someone step up to Stephanie and challenge her – it would be fearless and huge to see a female Superstar take that role on.

Whether or not it will happen remains to be seen. But the idea is there, and it’s enough to get the fans salivating at the possibilities. Perhaps it’s not too late to see Stephanie in the ring once again. Whether it is Banks, Bayley or someone else rest assured that the bout won’t be a disappointment. Until then, however, it’s something to think about.

