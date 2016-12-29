WWE: 5 Stars That Could Break Out in 2017

2017 is right around the corner. It is a new year for new stars and who will be the ones to break out in the next year in WWE?

It is indeed a new era in WWE as they have made incredible strides in 2016 with new stars, pay-per-views, rivalries and all-around better entertainment. However, one of WWE’s shortcomings this past year, especially since the brand split has been the inability to develop new superstars when they enter the main roster. So, many have fallen short of their potential since arriving on the main stage, aside from a choice few. Examples of those who have been able to make strides are Kevin Owens, Enzo & Big Cass and most of the women’s division.

However, so many superstars have fallen short in their development from NXT to the main shows. In many senses, some may even be considered a waste in the eyes of the WWE Universe. In some instances, stars have been set up for failure since the very beginning with a lack of introduction. The VaudeVillians are a team, which have suffered from this after their successful NXT career. Others too have seen little action and involvement. Some prime examples of those who have fallen short are superstars such as Neville, Sami Zayn, Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin.

In order to put out the best product possible. WWE will need to make use of many superstars, which they have neglected to do so over the past year. Utilizing new superstars allows for better progression throughout both shows. Using more superstars helps to push off certain rivalries to make them last longer without drawing it out for a long period of time. Making use of their assets and creating new stars should be one of the number one focuses as we head into 2017. Let’s take look at some superstars that need to breakout next year.

5. Neville

Neville, in my opinion, has easily been the biggest waste in WWE since he has arrived on the main roster. Neville has been around for nearly two years now on Raw and what does he have to show for it? Absolutely nothing. Neville has all the talent in the world to have success with this company if he is properly utilized. He is my number one star to breakout in 2017 simply because WWE has not utilized him whatsoever. Neville is a high flyer, which fans love to see. His finisher, The Red Arrow is one of the best in WWE right now. Perhaps, the best with its difficulty.

Neville has done well when given a shot. He put on a great and convincing match-up with Kevin Owens over the summer when he was attempting to qualify for the Universal Title match at the time. Neville is the perfect balance of both speed and power. Even if WWE does not wish to use him against some of their top superstars, at least put him in the cruiserweight division where he can really shine, which they have done. Neville is the epitome of what a cruiserweight champion should look like. I’m not saying he needs to be put in the Universal Title picture right now either, but at least should be put in the U.S. Championship picture.

4. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is probably the biggest name on this list we have here. Raw has failed to use Zayn, one of their top competitors since the brand split this past July. However, over the past month or so, they have begun to show signs of the rise of Zayn on the main roster. Raw had him fight SmackDown Live’s Miz for the intercontinental championship back at Survivor Series. He was unsuccessful in what was his second attempt at the coveted IC title. Now, Zayn is beginning a feud with that of Braun Strowman.

The mountain of a man has brutalized Zayn over the past month. Zayn will now get his shot at Strowman at WWE Roadblock End of the Line. It is encouraging to see Zayn finally being used in meaningful matches after doing much of nothing the past few months. Zayn is known for his never say die attitude when inside the ring. It is that attitude that will hopefully bring the Underdog from the Underground a title reign in 2017. Whether it be the United States, Universal or perhaps even the tag team championships. All would be a sight to see, however, fans would love to see him hold his first a singles championship at some point in 2017.

3. Nia Jax

Raw his eased Nia Jax into the main roster since her arrival on Raw. Jax has been involved in numerous tune-up matches over the past few months. Recently, Raw has been booking her in matches with women currently on the Raw roster as of recent. Most notably Alicia Fox. They also put her in the Survivor Series elimination match where she was able to showcase how dominating she truly is as a wrestler. Fans know what she can do and with her recent push, it is perhaps likely we could see a title reign at some point in 2017.

Jax is a powerhouse with a lot of athleticism in her back pocket, which makes for entertaining matches. Jax too, has also proven she can perform well on the mic and is an intimidating figure for the entire women’s division on Raw. Raw’s next concern regarding Jax, is booking a convincing feud with one of the women on the roster, not names Alicia Fox. She has a history with Bayley dating back to NXT, which will make for an intriguing match-up as we enter 2017. Jax has a bright future ahead of her and that will all start next year.

2. Apollo Crews

In terms of wasted talent on SmackDown Live, perhaps there has been none larger than that of Apollo Crews. Crews is one of the most athletic and overall talented superstars on the WWE roster today. He was given a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam back in August and since, has done next to nothing. The most meaningful thing SmackDown has had Crews do, was his rivalry with Curt Hawkins, which they have not yet come to fruition with. Yes, Crews is still relatively new to the main stage and still needs time to work on his mic skills, but they could use him for something else.

Crews possesses an electrifying move set inside the ring. He is the perfect mix of power and agility. Crews can flip all around the ring and throw superstars seemingly at will. Perhaps a heel turn is what is needed for the young, man. It has benefited stars such as Carmella and the Usos on SmackDown Live in recent months. A heel turn can also help with Crews’ mic work as well, which is about the only thing holding him back from superstardom. If Crews can connect with the audience, he is a main event caliber wrestler for certain.

1. Baron Corbin

Now, we are left with the Lone Wolf, Baron Corbin. Corbin is a superstar who has not been wasted, but has not yet taken the next step to being a top contender on SmackDown Live. Perhaps, 2017 will be the year of the wolf for Corbin. Since his debut at Wrestlemania, where he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, he has personified the biker-type gimmick. Announcers continue to announce him as the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, enhance the accomplishment. Since, he has been involved in feuds with Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger, and Kalisto.

In 2017, it will be time for a title reign for Corbin. SmackDown had drafted him early on to their brand, showing that they believe he can be a star in WWE. It is difficult to argue with his hard-nosed mentality and the way he carries himself. Corbin should be to at least win himself the Intercontinental Championship. What will be next for the Lone Wolf as we head into the new year? Corbin is highly athletic for his size and will be a major asset for SmackDown in the future. It is about finding the right match-up to help win him over with the WWE Universe.

Corbin is still fairly new as well, but expect huge things from him in 2017.

