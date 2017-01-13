WWE: 3 Potential Opponents for American Alpha

Who could be next in line to face American Alpha for their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship?

Jason Jordan and Chad Gable successfully defended their Championships this past Tuesday on Smackdown against the Wyatt Family, whom were the previous champions. Now that their rematch has taken place and the Family looks to implode, they have their own issues to worry about. That leaves American Alpha with the opportunity to accept a challenge from a different team this time.

There are four teams to choose from when it comes to the tag team roster on Smackdown. The Hype Bros are out due to Zack Ryder’s knee injury. Could the former Tag Team Champions Heath Slater and Rhyno try their hand again at reclaiming the gold once more? The Ascension and the Vaudevillians have been in the background, and have yet to make any kind of impact on the main roster.

With Smackdown doing better in terms of storylines and direction perhaps that good luck can parlay into the Tag Team Division once more. It worked for Slater and Rhyno, where were the surprise inaugural Tag Team Champions. They were the underdogs who were able to win, and gave Slater a much needed boost in his career. The Usos went through a much shocking heel turn, but so far has been in vain. Breezango could contend for the Championships if given the chance.

The NXT call up rumors is bubbling up once more, as The Revival joins the list of rumored call ups for 2017. That statement alone makes the future of the Smackdown Tag Team Division a little more exciting. Assuming that the brawlers join the blue brand, it could be the jolt that the division needs to continue its success despite working with a weaker division.

With a handful of teams to choose from, American Alpha surely isn’t running out of opponents anytime soon. However, it’s now time for them to shine as they look to embark on their first feud with the Tag Team Championships. Besides Slater and Rhyno, they are the only babyface teams the division has right now.

When trying to think of a list for this blog topic, it wasn’t as hard to think up of potential feuds for the team. Simple process of elimination and analysis produced the results based on what is and what could be happening in the future. Either way, American Alpha will keep busy defending the gold on Smackdown.

3. The Usos

If we were discussing a potential opponent for American Alpha like, right now, The Usos would be my top choice. There is already some history between the two teams, as the Samoan twins turned heel against American Alpha. They were also responsible for putting Gable out for some time after the attack.

Now that the Usos have turned heel and have a complete different look and attitude, a substantial feud should go along with it. It is no doubt that The Usos know what it takes to win gold and get it done in the ring. Whether they could fend off American Alpha or not remains to be seen. However, revisiting this feud wouldn’t hurt as there wasn’t much resolve to begin with.

Other than the Wyatts, the Usos are the top heel tag team on Smackdown right now. Establishing themselves as a huge threat to the Tag Team Division should be the big thing on their list. There’s no better way than to try to get the best of American Alpha. Their goal is to put themselves over as the heels and have the crowd get behind American Alpha. The hard part was already done, creating the reason for the feud. Hopefully, Smackdown could continue that angle.

2. Breezango

The interesting thing about this is that Breezango has been together about a year now and have created presence in their backstage segments as of late. That is the only upside when it comes to Breezango. The problem with this team is not that they don’t work – because their eccentric gimmicks make it work – but that many fans don’t take either of these guys seriously.

Breezango could be part of that trend of Smackdown that is reviving Superstars’ careers. But whether it will happen or not is up in the air. Fans know what Tyler Breeze and Fandango both are capable of; however, Breeze is one of the many NXT talents that failed to make any kind of impact on the main roster. Fandango, on the other hand, hasn’t had anything substantial in terms of feuds. This is the least likely of the feuds, but given the options Smackdown has, call it a wild card choice.

1. The Revival

The Revival has had an incredible run during their time in NXT. They were the first two-time Champions in NXT when they not only lost, but reclaimed the Tag Team Championships from guess who? American Alpha.

This leads me to predict that if The Revival gets the call-up and goes to Smackdown, they could automatically gun for the Tag Team Champions and reignite their feud from NXT. The Revival put themselves on the map thanks to their success in NXT and their match with DIY from Takeover Toronto was no doubt some of, if not their best work. There is plenty of build and hype with the brawlers already.

NXT feuds are already seeing the light of day on the main roster; prime examples are Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. The Revival and American Alpha will be no different and it would be a hot start for The Revival for their opening feud with one of their former NXT rivals. It isn’t a matter of if, but a matter of when for The Revival when they are called up to challenge American Alpha once more.

