WWE 205 Live Results: Highlights, Analysis, and Grades for January 3

Neville looks to continue his path of destruction this week on 205 Live when he takes on former Cruiserweight Champion, TJ Perkins.

Last night on Monday Night Raw, WWE announced that the self-proclaimed “King of the Cruiserweights”, Neville, will face TJ Perkins on 205 Live. Since joining the Cruiserweight Division Neville has been on quite a tear. Last week on 205 Live he pinned the current Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann. In fact, he did more than just pin him, he put him out of action. Via the Raw announce team, Rich Swann was not cleared to compete following a post-match attack from Neville. Tonight will also feature the return of former WWE Superstar, Tajiri.

Tajiri vs. Sean Maluta

Result: Tajiri defeats Maluta via pinfall.

Rating: 2.0 out of 5 Stars

Tajiri makes his return against a fellow Cruiserweight Classic competitor Sean Maluta. This was a little bit more than a glorified squash match. Maluta had a small comeback when Tajiri executed his signature Tarantula. Shortly after, Tajiri hit Maluta with the Buzzsaw Kick to pick up a win in his return.

The Brian Kendrick makes his way to the ring to congratulate Tajiri. Kendrick brings up how they used to run around SmackDown before they both moved on from WWE. Kendrick got in the ring to shake Tajiri’s hand only to get sprayed by the Buzzsaw and his green mist.

Backstage Neville Promo

More great stuff here from Neville here. Neville was asked how he felt facing a former Cruiserweight Champion in TJ Perkins. He emphasized that Perkins only won the title because WWE left Neville out of the Cruiserweight Classic. Neville sited his exclusion from the CWC as to how WWE has a broken system.

Tony Nese w/ Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher

Result: Jack Gallagher wins via DQ after interference by Ariya Davari.

Tony Nese got a nice video package before this match. However, this match didn’t much time as Davari interfered pretty quickly.

Backstage Segment with Cedric Alexander and Alicia Fox

Not much to see here. Fox apologized to Alexander for costing him his match on Raw last night.

Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali

Result: Mustafa Ali defeats Noam Dar via pinfall.

Rating: 3.1 out of 5 Stars

Pretty solid match here. Mustafa Ali continues his momentum from his debut last week. Noam Dar worked Ali’s arm early and had him in trouble. Ali looked like he would be forced to tap after Dar caught him in an armbar in the middle of the ring. Ali was able to get to the bottom rope and eventually hit Dar with an Inverted Splash to pick up the win.

Dar continues to neg on Cedric Alexander and Alicia fox in the post match interview. WWE often struggles with relationship storyline so hopefully, this one is better than some we’ve seen in the past.

Following this match, WWE rolled a video package for Akira Tozawa and a promo for the UK Championship tournament.

Neville vs. TJ Perkins

Result: Neville defeated TJ Perkins via pinfall.

Rating: 3.5 Stars out of 5 stars

Neville made his entrance with new, darker and more heelish theme music. TJ Perkins came out of the gates on fire. Perkins was able to use his agility to frustrate and counter some of Neville’s moves. Neville was able to turn things around after a drop kick from the top rope. TJP regained some momentum as he rolled out of the way of an inverted Red Arrow from Neville.

TJP was on a roll, he hit a springboard frankensteiner on Neville from the top rope shortly followed by his triangle wrecking ball drop kick. TJP looked to be in position to win until Neville was about to catch him on the top rope. With Perkins seated on the top turnbuckle Neville hit him with an enziguri followed by, what appears to be his new finisher, a superplex to win the match. Overall a fun match, Perkins continues to show why he belong on the top of the division and Neville continues his path to the Cruiserweight Championship.

Top to bottom, this might have been the best episode of 205 Live to date. One wonders if/when Neville will get a shot at Rich Swann for the title. All roads seem to lead to Neville vs. Swann at the Royal Rumble.

