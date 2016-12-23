WWE: 10 Feuds That Should Take Place in 2017

Which rivalries will dominate WWE programming over the next 12 months?

At the core of every wrestling show is the rivalry between two or more wrestlers. Without a good rivalry, there’s no story for the wrestlers to tell in the ring. That’s why each rivalry needs to be crafted carefully, mixing actual matches with promos and backstage segments, especially in WWE, who is no stranger to this mentality, having put together many memorable rivalries over the decades.

Most people still look at historic rivalries with font nostalgia. Steve Austin vs. The Rock was one of the best rivalries of all time between two certified megastars. Austin vs. Vince McMahon won the Monday Night Wars for WWE. Undertaker vs. Kane and Undertaker vs. Mankind were fantastic, multi-layered stories that captured the imaginations of fans everywhere.

WWE’s more recent history has also had several interesting feuds. Daniel Bryan’s main event ascent, CM Punk’s anti-authority gimmick and historic WWE Championship reign, John Cena’s U.S. Title Open Challenges. These are some of the best feuds and storylines in recent history.

2016 has had its share of interesting feuds, but overall, they’ve failed to reach that elusive threshold to become historic rivalries. Much of WWE’s storylines has centered on the Authority, and they never get their proper comeuppance, so that rivalry doesn’t count. Most of the lower card rivalries have been either lackluster or average: Darren Young vs. Titus O’Neil, Cesaro vs. Sheamus, the New Day vs. Gallows & Anderson, The Wyatts vs. Kane. None of these feuds have electrified the crowd like the same rivalries of yesteryear.

With 2017 on the horizon, WWE needs to give its existing and future rivalries some value for fans to care about them. The rivalries that will define the upcoming calendar year need much better booking than the ones seen in 2016. If WWE wants to improve its reputation and overall product, it needs to start booking these ten rivalries now…

10. Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

This is the feud that should establish Rollins as a permanent fixture of RAW’s main event scene. He had been screwed out of the Universal Championship by HHH, and they’ve decided to make this as much of a slow burn as possible. There have been rumors here and there of HHH appearing at one point or another, but nothing has developed.

Now, as WrestleMania approaches, this feud should become the focal point for Rollins going forward. Rollins should seek not only revenge for HHH costing him the championship, but also to put his time with the Authority behind him for good. Rollins should cut angry promos insulting Triple H and his family, taunting him into a confrontation.

These two should have stare-downs, brawls, scathing promos and heavy video hype, all of which would culminate in a marquee match at WrestleMania.

9. Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

I know some of you may find this a bit of a stretch, but there’s a logical reasoning behind this theoretical dream feud.

Reigns is being poised to become the ‘next John Cena’. He’s meant to be the next top face, the next franchise player, the next focal point of WWE programming. Many people have rejected that direction vehemently, but Vince seems adamant on pushing it.

So, why not try and give this decision a little bit of a swerve by having Reigns try and take that position from Cena by force?

It’s simple storytelling: Reigns has been positioned to take Cena’s spot, but as long as Cena remains active, Reigns cannot take that spot. So, Reigns need to remove Cena from the picture by attacking him, or at the very least, challenging him to a match for that elusive top spot.

This could lead to several ‘aging veteran vs. bold upstart’ match-ups that would actually lead to interesting TV. Since many fans are fully aware that Vince considers both of these men critical assets to WWE, it would be interesting to see them not only face each other, but to insert Vince himself into the mix to see where his loyalties and long-term plans truly lie.

8. A.J. Styles vs. Cesaro

On one hand, both of these guys are on opposite brands in opposite positions. Cesaro’s a recently-crowned tag team champion while Styles has the top prize in the company. However, it isn’t likely that either one of those things will last more than five more months.

With the New Day defeated, the tag team title picture is likely to be revitalized with more frequent title changes, so Cesaro’s time as a tag team champion might not be a long-term prospect.

Styles, meanwhile, might lose the title to someone else on the roster, as a long-term reign isn’t something WWE usually plans for (unless your name is Reigns).

So, at some point, we could see these two men face off in a series of matches, especially if WWE mixed up the rosters next year with another draft lottery. We could see Cesaro shift to SmackDown where he’d be in a much better position than on RAW. On the blue brand, Cesaro wouldn’t be lost among so many other main-eventers, which would allow him to stand out more and reach the main event faster.

A rivalry between Styles and Cesaro has the potential to be spectacular. Imagine the kinds of breathtaking, technically-sound, dramatic matches we’d see between these two men. If you thought Styles and Cena had excellent chemistry together, imagine what Cesaro would do in a match with the Phenomenal One.

7. The Wyatt Family vs. American Alpha

The Wyatt Family is quickly becoming the top threat in SmackDown’s tag team division. The trio defends the titles under Freebird rules just like the New Day, swapping Orton out for Harper on occasion. But the Wyatts need a strong team to really feud with to elevate the newly-created titles, especially since the inaugural champions were something of a thrown-together team.

At this time, there’s only one team that has the natural talent and reputation for excellent matches that can go toe-to-toe with the Wyatts: American Alpha.

Seeing the technical wrestling masters American Alpha take on the hard-brawling Wyatts would make for a nice change of pace. If both teams were to be given the freedom they had in NXT (and that’s a big ‘if’), we’d see fantastic matches that would really elevate the tag team division on SmackDown.

American Alpha have already proven they can put on fantastic matches if given enough time and freedom, and the Wyatts are still awesome despite the booking nonsense they’ve dealt with over the past few years.

With Wyatt still earmarked for long-term greatness in WWE, expect him to be featured prominently in one way or another on SmackDown in 2017.

6. Sasha Banks (Heel) Vs. Bayley (Babyface)

Sasha’s ability to gain sympathy from the crowd is faltering. The more she talks about being an underdog or giving blood, sweat and tears, the less impactful those words are. Given her look, personality and speaking style, she does not come across as a realistic babyface.

As we’ve seen in NXT, she’s a thousand times better as a heel, which is why she should turn in 2017. And when she does, she should revive that spectacular rivalry she had with Bayley in 2015.

The Bayley-Banks feud was the one that put the women of NXT on the map. Banks as the overconfident and obnoxious heel vs. the unyielding underdog Bayley was a believable and relatable story that captured the hearts of countless fans. With WWE moving towards legitimizing the women’s division, maybe they can recapture that same magic in 2017.

If Bayley and Banks could to on the main shows what they did in NXT, maybe the Women’s Revolution would finally come full circle and be truly realized.

4. Finn Balor vs. Hideo Itami

Before Balor arrived in NXT, KENTA/Hideo Itami was the big name signing. He was given all the hype, all the major promotion, etc. Then Finn Balor debuted and introduced his ‘Demon Balor’ alter ego and blew Itami completely out of the water. Two years later, Balor’s more or less a top draw on RAW (at least, before his injury) while Itami’s career has floundered due to several serious injuries.

It’s likely that both men will be healthy enough to wrestle full-time in 2017. And once both of them are back in the ring, they should feud with one another.

Itami can easily play the jealous former friend whose spot was taken by the man he used to team with. He can use the very real evidence of Balor’s success, claiming ‘all of that should have been mine’.

It’s a simple rivalry that can be expanded upon further by adding their history in Japan, and how KENTA was actually a World Champion in Japan (no small feat for such a small man), while Prince Devitt never reached that level (although he did make much bigger waves than Itami by founding the Bullet Club).

It’s an easy rivalry to book. All that needs to be done is let real-life events and injury become the focal point of one man’s success and another man’s heartbreak.

3. The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The Miz is easily SmackDown’s top heel at this point (because few people want to boo Styles of Wyatt). He has also been embroiled in an on-again-off-again feud with Daniel Bryan, which has served as a major underpinning of his sub-feuds of late. From stealing Bryan’s signature taunts to his actual moves, you can tell there’s going to be a major confrontation soon.

But Bryan cannot wrestle, no matter how much he wants to. But he can get someone to wrestle in his place, and who better than someone he considers a real-life friend, Shinsuke Nakamura?

After all, it was Bryan who had suggested initially that WWE and New Japan book a one-time dream match between the two of them. Since Bryan’s retired, he can easily extend this rivalry further by adding Nakamura to the mix as Miz’s next major opponent.

3. Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

There are rumors circulating suggesting Samoa Joe will be debuting on the main roster soon. His addition will be a major deal, as Joe’s a big name with a lot of legitimacy. Given his no-nonsense wrestling style and realistic offense, it stands to reason that he should go after the most dangerous man on the main roster, Brock Lesnar, in 2017.

Joe and Lesnar have many similarities. Both have strong backgrounds in martial arts, both are submission experts, both are legitimately dangerous. Lesnar has something of an advantage due to his superhuman combination of speed and strength, while Joe can be deceptively agile when necessary. We’ve already seen both men put on excellent performances, but in Lesnar’s case, his most recent matches have left a lot to be desired.

Pairing him with a wrestler that can not only dish out a considerable amount of punishment but also withstand it would lead to a much better match than any Lesnar has had in 2016.

2. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (The Final Encounter)

Sami Zayn has taken part in most of the best matches of 2016. Kevin Owens has become arguably the best character in terms of natural heel work and magnetism. These two men had an excellent rivalry in 2016, which is something that should reach its true conclusion in 2017.

Owens has evolved into a solid World Champion with a strong sense of overconfidence. Zayn has proven that he can survive even the toughest of opponents and refuses to give up no matter what. What we have here is a cocky bully and a never-say-die underdog. T

his would be a simple-yet-ideal rivalry to continue into 2017, as their previous matches have all been fantastic. Zayn and Owens have excellent chemistry together, and no matter how many times they face each other, even in meaningless RAW matches, their bouts are still well-received and exciting to watch. I have yet to see a bad Zayn/Owens match, even with RAW’s booking throughout 2016 being questionable, at best.

If this feud were given an additional layer of intrigue, such as a title shot for Zayn or some other major stipulation, the matches they’d have together in 2017 would being in tons of money and interest in WWE’s otherwise stale product.

1. John Cena vs. The Undertaker

This is the big one. The major rivalry that needs to define the first third of 2017. All the stars have aligned, and everything looks good to go. If there was ever a time to put this dream match together, it would be in 2017.

The seeds of an eventual confrontation between these two men had been planted as far back as Cena’s debut in 2002. ‘Taker shook Cena’s hand, and the two had a brief rivalry in mid-2003. But that was long before Cena became the major figure that he is today. Now Cena’s almost 40 and is being billed as the Bruno Sammartino of today’s WWE.

But the Undertaker is still a bigger star than Cena. His career and gimmick have both reached mythic levels of respect, admiration, and accomplishment. To even step foot in the ring with the Undertaker is a major compliment to any current WWE superstar.

With rumors of the Undertaker’s retirement swirling yet again, there’s a good chance WWE might be booking to end his career on a high note. And considering Cena’s impact on recent WWE history, it doesn’t get any bigger than the Champ vs. the Deadman.

This article originally appeared on