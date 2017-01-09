WrestleMania 34 is coming to New Orleans in 2018

Rumors had been swirling for weeks that WrestleMania 34 could be heading back to New Orleans, and with just a few hours until Monday Night Raw in the Big Easy, WWE made it official. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will host WrestleMania for the second time in 2018.

It will be the second WrestleMania in a period of five years for New Orleans, after WrestleMania XXX was the first to be held in the city.

WrestleMania 33 this April, which will be held in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, will be the third open-air Mania in a row.