Would Kenny Omega come to WWE in the future?

Professional wrestling was left speechless after Kenny Omega’s performance in the Wrestle Kingdom 11 main event against Kazuchika Okada. What got people talking again was what Omega said after the event. His schedule is now open. Could WWE be in his plans?

Let’s just get this out of the way now: Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada probably had the Match of the Year in 2017 and we’re mere days into January. It was one of the most incredible matches in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling, and in professional wrestling as a whole.

Omega had a year for the ages in 2016 and became one of the most popular performers in the business today. That’s going to put you on any radar for a wrestling company, especially the biggest one in the world.

What made things interesting was what Omega had to say –er … tweet– after losing to Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11 for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. pic.twitter.com/E4vDiGgAwe — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

There’s a few things to process here: 1) Omega used a Terminator 2-themed entrance for the main event of WK11, hence the photo used in the tweet that got people talking, and 2) Omega stepping away from Japan doesn’t necessarily mean he’s thinking about leaving NJPW.

“I fear that everyone has taken my words too literally,” Omega said in an interview with Sports Illustrated recently.

“Yes, I’m out of the country and off of shows, but I haven’t signed any new contracts yet. After such a huge loss, I didn’t want to just hang around and take part in meaningless matches. I’m only interested in changing the business, so I’m thinking carefully about what’s next.”

In terms of the company that many performers would like to see themselves become a star in, could and would Omega consider a deal with WWE?

Let’s think about it for a second: Omega is a leader of Bullet Club and a member of The Elite with the ever-popular Young Bucks. Who started the Bullet Club, followed by carrying the club’s name into the future before their own journeys to WWE and a more demanding schedule?

The first part of the question’s answer is Finn Balor, who had a rocket strapped to his back on the main roster after his call-up from NXT as the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history, is one of those people. In terms of the Bullet Club, Balor is the godfather of the biggest stable since the nWo’s dominant days in WCW in the later 1990s.

The others? AJ Styles, the current WWE World Champion and the best wrestler on the planet today, along with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, two of Balor’s closest friends during their time in Japan and cult heroes among Bullet Club fans across the world. That would be a pretty good list of stars for Omega to join in WWE.

The possibilities are endless with Omega in the mix. Balor, Styles, Anderson and Gallows, and Omega all in WWE? An appearance from The Young Bucks too would break in the internet entirely. The storylines would bring more eyes to the product and the money would come in by the billions. (OK, maybe not that much money, but the revenue would be flowing.)

Could you imagine a feud with Omega, along with other Bullet Club members, and The New Day? The continued back-and-forth has been amazing already with the two sides and fans wouldn’t be able to get enough of the two most entertaining stables in the business today.

Oh, and Omega is already on John Cena’s radar, so that makes things more interesting. Either that, or Cena is just a master troll. (Yes, it’s probably the latter, but still.)

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:58am PST

The answer to the question of “could Kenny Omega join WWE” is yes, he could.

Although AJ Styles had an American presence as TNA’s gold standard before his venture to NJPW, nobody ever thought The Phenomenal One would step foot in WWE. The same goes for current NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Who would’ve thunk it?

The answer to the question of “Would Kenny Omega join WWE?” is, simply, who really knows at this point? He’s the hottest name in wrestling and he fully understands that. He’s got a good thing going in Japan as one of their biggest stars in his own character that’s completely over. For the 33-year-old, it’s about making the right decision for his future.

“I’ve set a dangerous pace for 2017 but I’ll continue onward to the best of my ability,” Omega said in the SI interview.

“I still have more to share with the wrestling world, so let’s change the business together even more in 2017.”

To borrow the words of a broken man, Kenny Omega in WWE would be wonderful.

This article originally appeared on