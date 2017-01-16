Will Mickie James Be on WWE SmackDown, January 17?

Should WWE fans expect to see Mickie James return on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown?

Mickie James made her return to WWE in November at the NXT TakeOver: Toronto show. She would unsuccessfully challenge Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship, but the door seemingly had been left open for a return after the match.

Well, over the past two months, it was reported that James not only received a WWE offer, but accepted it. This contract is for three years and a spot on SmackDown.

According to PW Insider Elite, WWE fans may be in store for James’ return to the main roster on the January 17 episode of SmackDown. She is set to be at the show in Memphis, TN. The report doesn’t guarantee her presence, but it comes at an interesting time.

On SmackDown, we will see Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch battle for the Women’s Championship in a Steel Cage match. This would be made after the masked La Luchadora wreaked havoc on Lynch’s matches for the past few weeks. So, General Manager Daniel Bryan looked to find a way to keep this unknown woman out of the ring with this stipulation.

Could this mean that James is revealed as La Luchadora? It’s possible, especially if the Irish Lass Kicker loses on Tuesday and moves on to another feud. This would seemingly be against the former WWE Women’s Champion, if this is the plan.

The addition of James would add to a veteran women’s roster on the Blue Brand. This already features Nikki Bella, Natalya, Naomi, Lynch, and others. She would bring her years of experience to this group, and into matches on TV and pay-per-view.

If Tuesday night is the official return of Mickie James to the main roster, are you going to be looking forward to this?

