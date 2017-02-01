Why Kenny Omega staying with NJPW is right move for his future

Before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Kenny Omega ended any rumors of him entering the Royal Rumble match by stating that he’s likely staying with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He made the right choice.

After his incredible match with Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to announce that he was going to take some time away from the ring and assess where his career was heading.

Days before WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Kenny Omega was a guest on Wrestler Observer Radio to address his career situation and addressed his future on Episode 33 of Being The Elite: a YouTube video series that features Omega and The Young Bucks.

The big question was: would Omega re-sign with NJPW or would he pursue something else?

Unfortunately for WWE, Omega had this to say about his future plans:

“I won’t be going anywhere but New Japan. I’m going to stay with the company that was good to me. I’m going to stay with The Elite, more importantly. 2016 was a big year, we can make 2017 bigger and better. We can only do it together. So us splitting apart, I don’t see it in the cards, not this year. You’re going to be seeing more of the Elite as a trio tandem on TV, on the Internet, live in-person more and more and more than you could have ever imagined in 2017. Stay tuned.”

In his appearance on Wrestler Observer Radio, Omega noted that he hasn’t officially put his signature on a new NJPW contract yet, but he will be meeting with them soon enough to discuss a one-year deal.

(That means don’t rule out a Kenny Omega appearance in the 2018 Royal Rumble. Like he said before Sunday’s show, he can’t escape it.)

I just can't escape it….???? pic.twitter.com/FCH9ygDDOx — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 29, 2017

So, there you have it. Kenny Omega will likely remain with New Japan Pro Wrestling and won’t be coming to WWE.

At least not yet.

And, it’s the right decision.

Look, I’m just like many that want to see another Bullet Club member perform for the biggest wrestling company in the world. Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers in the world and the possibilities of him working with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Finn Balor once more would be endless.

The thing is, Omega is who he is because of NJPW.

Styles, Anderson, Gallows and Balor are among some of the best performers on the planet, but they’ve had to alter their games a little bit under the WWE banner. Why would you want to alter Omega at all? He’s perfect the way he is, and that’s being the most chaotic and calculated performer in the business.

Plus, Omega has some unfinished business in Japan.

As good as the Omega-Okada match was for both guys, Okada retained the title in what will probably go down as the best match of 2017 and one of the best matches of all time for any promotion. A rematch between the 2016 G1 Climax winner and the reigning champion would have unreachable expectations because their first encounter was so good, but it would be one of the most anticipated rematches ever.

In terms of things to do for Omega in 2017, you would have to assume that winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship is at the top of his list, along with more shenanigans with The Young Bucks.

WWE isn’t going anywhere. It’s going to still be up and running around this time next year. We’ll likely be right back in this scenario to start 2018 with Omega tearing down the house at Wrestle Kingdom 12 and the Royal Rumble match opportunity sitting there.

Another guy was involved in a similar scenario last year.

Apparently, some person named AJ Styles made his debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble match and lasted just under 30 minutes in the bout from the No. 3 position? That supposedly happened. (Yes, it happened, but it still doesn’t feel real and he’s been with the company for a year now.)

Less than nine months later, he had beaten John Cena twice and won the WWE World Championship. That turned pretty well, right?

The point is, WWE is going to want Omega after his expected contract expires next year, too. He may end up staying longer in Japan, but nothing will change WWE wanting to bring Omega in. He’s a money-maker and one of the best wrestlers and pure entertainers on the planet. If WWE was smart — and they usually are — they understand he’s probably the best wrestler not under their banner at the current time.

Picture this: it’s time for the 2018 Royal Rumble match. It’s in Philadelphia, one of the hardcore wrestling cities in the United States. Another entrant is set to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 18 with a bit of a lull going on during the match, when all of a sudden, the lights go out and turn back on with Kenny Omega standing on the entrance ramp.

Kenny “The Cleaner” Omega in an arena for a WWE event.

And not being thrown over the top rope by Roman Reigns.

Believe in that (idea).

