When is WWE WrestleMania 33?

When will WWE WrestleMania 33 be taking place?

On Sunday, January 29, the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place. This kicks off the Road to WrestleMania 33, which is WWE’s biggest show of the year. Like every other year, tens of thousands of fans will pack into a venue to see some of the biggest wrestling stars compete in matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The build to WrestleMania 33 will get its first kickstart with the Royal Rumble match, which guarantees the winner a World title shot at the show. It recent years, this had been a guaranteed main event spot, but with the brand split back in play, there are two titles for WWE Superstars to compete for—the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. Stars like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, the Undertaker, Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman will all compete for this opportunity.

Superstars who are not in the Rumble, but could always enter if they lose their respective titles matches, are AJ Styles, John Cena, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns. The former two and the latter two have singles matches for the World titles at the show. They should all have significant roles at WrestleMania 33 as well, which should be learned after the Royal Rumble PPV.

After seeing the match card come together over the next few months, fans can watch the WrestleMania 33 event on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. They will see the Royal Rumble winner compete, as well as some of the biggest names in WWE. It should make for an exciting night in about two-and-a-half months. Before that will be the Elimination Chamber and Fastlane PPVs, so the Road to WrestleMania will be stretched out just a bit before we get into the fourth month of 2017.

