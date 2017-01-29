What Time Does WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Start?

What time can fans tune in to see the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view?

The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is potentially the second most anticipated show of the year. It plants the building blocks for WrestleMania in April, including establishing the No. 1 Contender for the WWE or Universal Championship with the Royal Rumble match. Feuds typically come out of that bout for the remainder of the card too, even if it’s not the person who wins.

AJ Styles and John Cena will collide for the WWE Championship. They have wrestled before with Styles coming out on top both times. He even pinned the Face That Runs the Place in a triple threat match at WWE No Mercy in October. So can Cena get the upper hand for one night?

Roman Reigns will battle Kevin Owens for his WWE Universal Championship. Chris Jericho, who has been a factor in their matches before, will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage. There will also be no disqualifications for this bout. How will these stipulations factor into the finish?

Charlotte and Bayley are set to go head-to-head for the Raw Women’s Championship. This is an extension of the feud that started back in September, cooled down for a few months, then rekindled in the winter. Can the Hugster pull off her first main roster title win?

At 5:00 p.m. ET, fans can tune in to watch the two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff Show. This will see three matches take place, including one for the Raw Tag Team Championship. Cesaro and Sheamus will put the belts on the line against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

At a special start time of 7:00 p.m. ET, the main show will begin and span over the next four hours. This will feature the previously-noted matches and others that should make for a quality show on Sunday night.

