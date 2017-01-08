What is Tommy End’s New WWE Name?

Based on a fan photo, it looks like Tommy End has received a new name in WWE.

In the fall of 2016, WWE announced the signing of the latest class of recruits. This included Dutch wrestler Tommy End, who made a name for himself in the United Kingdom promotions and across the rest of Europe. He then appeared at an NXT live event about two months ago before starting to wrestle around Florida with the rest of the developmental crew.

Well, it seems there is an update on End in NXT, and it’s his apparent new name. End would take to Twitter to say he is now known as “Aleister Black.”

All is the same, this skin is infested with the same colours. The ghost haunting between the walls in my head just has a different name — Aleister Black (@tommyend) January 8, 2017

Below is a more detailed explanation from End, who goes into more detail on “The End.”

Do you understand now? pic.twitter.com/LvH8oSnAxb — Aleister Black (@tommyend) January 8, 2017

This is not more about the name given, but how WWE gave him a new one when they allowed plenty of new Superstars to keep theirs in 2016. This includes AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Karl Anderson, Roderick Strong, Austin Aries, Bobby Roode, Eric Young, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and most, if not all of the cruiserweights that were signed. Prior to this, Samoa Joe had seemingly broke the threshold in 2015 by keeping his name.

The other thing to note is a fellow member of the End recruiting class, Big Damo. Based on what has been seen on NXT TV, he is now just “Damo.” So, the thought of what would lead to WWE letting Damo stay the same and End changing to “Aleistar Black” is unknown. Of course, it could just be choice.

The name change could represent Tommy End getting on to NXT TV soon, similar to how Adrienne Reese received the “Ember Moon” name a short time before her debut. Could he be set to make a big impact at Full Sail Univesity this winter?

