What Does the WWE United Kingdom Championship Look Like?

The WWE United Kingdom Championship has been unveiled for this weekend’s event.

On January 14 and 15, the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament will take place. This will determine the first-ever WWE UK Champion across these two days, a landmark event for WWE. They even brought in former ROH star Nigel McGuinness to do commentary with Michael Cole on the WWE Network.

A question has been what this championship would look like. Just two days before the event takes place, the belt debuted with Cole and McGuinness on the show, “Blue Peter.” The graphic for it can be seen below:

The title had previously been seen in photos on WWE.com, but never an in-person shot like this. It has “United Kingdom” near the top of the hardware and “Champion” below the WWE logo, which is wrapped around by the lion and unicorn symbols that are synonymous with the United Kingdom. There are also two WWE logo side plates, which may get removed when the winner is crowned on Sunday evening.

The wrestlers vying for this belt have already been established with 16 set for action on the first day of the event. This includes former NXT star Danny Burch, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, TNA’s Mark Andrews, and Pete Dunne.

The fallout from this title winner will be interesting to follow too. Will this person appear on WWE programming going forward? Is he going to defend the belt across other British promotions? Are these matches going to be aired on the WWE Network since it is a company belt?

It is possible all of these questions are answered over the two-day WWE United Kingdom Championship event. There should be some entertaining action here and British wrestling continues to get expanded into North America’s wrestling scene.

