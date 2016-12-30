Watch Matt and Reby Hardy use a volcano to reveal their new child’s gender

In a year of absolute broken brilliance, Matt Hardy put a cap on 2016 with a fantastic gender reveal of his next offspring.

In classic pro wrestling style, Matt Hardy, Brother Nero and Reby were on hand when a volcano spouted the news.

Broken Matt Hardy belongs atop the list of sports entertainment characters in 2016.

His performance has single-handedly carried TNA Impact.

And now for the reveal:

Some of the other Hardy highlights, including King Maxel’s in-ring debut.

A Hardy Halloween:

The unforgettable Total Nonstop Deletion:

And many more:

Without a doubt, Hardy was the entertainer of the year in 2016.