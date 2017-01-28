Watch Full WWE Royal Rumble 2016 Match Online (Video)

Watch the full WWE Royal Rumble 2016 match, featuring the WWE World Heavyweight Championship being on the line.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 pay-per-view is closing in on Sunday, January 29. This will see John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, and the Royal Rumble match take place. These bouts will all have implications toward WrestleMania 33.

One year prior, at Royal Rumble 2016, the circumstances were a bit different. For the first time ever, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship would be defended in the Royal Rumble match. Roman Reigns would be forced to put it on the line against 29 other Superstars after going through tensions with Vince and Stephanie McMahon. The 2016 Royal Rumble match is something that we may not see for a long time. The World title had only been on the line once before when it was vacated before the 1992 Royal Rumble.

Reigns entered the match at No. 1, having to survive all the way through to retain the title. However, at No. 30, Triple H would return after being away for six weeks. He ended up eliminating the Big Dog to set up a one-on-one with Dean Ambrose. They brawled for a few minutes before the Game dumped the Lunatic Fringe over the ropes to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE posted the full match on their YouTube page, which can be seen below:

This would later see Reigns win a WWE Fastlane match to become the No. 1 Contender to Triple H at WrestleMania 32. They headlined the show and Reigns won the belt to begin his third World title run.

In 2017, this won’t be happening with the winner of the Royal Rumble match receiving a World title opportunity for either the WWE or Universal Championship. A main event spot isn’t guaranteed either. Superstars like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, the Undertaker, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, and Sami Zayn will all compete for this chance to move on to WrestleMania 33.

This article originally appeared on