Was Sasha Banks and Charlotte’s WWE Feud Too Much of a Good Thing?

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair was at the forefront of the Women’s Division; but did WWE play their cards too early?

It was said the feud has broken barriers and changed the game for the WWE Women’s Division. The events of the last several years lead us into 2016 that reaped tremendous benefits for most involved in the Division today. What was once claimed by Trish Stratus and Lita has been claimed and pushed further by Banks and Flair. Their historic feud transcended the standard for Women’s wrestling and set the bar high for years to come. Sasha Banks and Charlotte followed it up nearly one decade later.

With their feud came many firsts and events that fans didn’t think they would ever see from the women of WWE. Hell in a Cell, PPV main event, No DQ Fall Count Anywhere match, Iron Woman match – the question is was all of their cards dealt too early? Did WWE jump the gun by overdoing the feud that has also seen the flip flop of the Women’s Championship?

While fans may be complaining of those, my answer would be no. For a feud of this magnitude – don’t get it twisted, it was a huge thing for these ladies – it deserved the recognition that preceded it. This historic feud had the drama in a quest of who was really the best in the game today. Banks and Flair took each other to their limits and with each one outsmarting the other in their respective victories, it only fueled their drive to succeed further.

This feud may have been a familiar path for Banks, who had much success when her story with Bayley took a similar route just last year in NXT. Flair is the MVP of the Women’s Division and her transformation was complete at Roadblock this past Sunday night. Thanks to her NXT success, Banks was already established when it comes to main events and huge matches. If anything else, Flair’s winning of their feud establishes her as a huge threat and the top heel of the Women’s Division. The Iron Woman match was indeed the end of the line – there wasn’t any more that could be done past Sunday night.

What was once deemed impossible for women is now tangible thanks to Banks and Flair. Stratus and Lita created history twelve years ago, setting the course for the ladies today. It is a new era indeed for the entire Women’s Division and if there was any feud that would shatter the glass ceiling in WWE, it was Banks and Flair. But now that their feud is done for now, it is time for them to further enhance the Women’s Division with respective opponents in Nia Jax and Bayley.

If 2016 is anything to go by, then 2017 looks to be even better for the Women’s Division. There may not be as many women on each side of the WWE spectrum but they possess so much impact. That was demonstrated throughout the summer into now. The WWE Women’s Division is finally where it should be and no one’s efforts were wasted in vain.

