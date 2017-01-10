Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 entrants: Undertaker adds himself

An updated look at the field for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has put a bigger emphasis on the 2017 Royal Rumble match. This will main event the show of the same name on Sunday, January 29 in San Antonio, TX.

The Royal Rumble match will give the winner a guaranteed opportunity at either the WWE or Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. This is not a main event guarantee like recent years, which is due to the brand split.

As of January 10, 12 Superstars have entered this match. The most recent inclusions were the Undertaker and Seth Rollins on RAW, and Dean Ambrose and the Miz on SmackDown. They are joining what is turning out to be a stacked field of competitors for the upcoming over-the-top-rope bout. Who else will be seen with them in this?

Below is the full list of Superstars in the Rumble, along with the order in which they entered the match on WWE programming:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Chris Jericho

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins

Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

This field looks to be building up fast and looks impressive, and that’s even without the likes of AJ Styles, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens in this. While all four are involved in top title matches at the Royal Rumble, it’s possible the two that suffer a defeat get added to the field too.

There are still 18 spots left to be filled, some of which will likely not be announced on WWE TV. Wrestlers like Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Big Cass, Rusev, and members of tag teams could make their way into this match, along with a surprise legend entrance or two.

With less than three weeks until the Royal Rumble match, the hype toward this and the potential No. 1 contender towards a title at WrestleMania will be all the talk in WWE. Who will walk out victorious at the Alamodome?

