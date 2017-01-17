Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 entrants: The Wyatt Family join

How does the Royal Rumble field look after Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown?

The Royal Rumble match is arguably the most anticipated bout of WWE’s year. This sees 30 men go to battle for a shot at a world championship match at WrestleMania. It used to main event the show, but with the brand split in place, this doesn’t guarantee that the winner would receive this position.

Over the past two months, the field for the Royal Rumble match has been developed by WWE. This started with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar entering in November, with the ensuing Superstars like New Day, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman following them up in January.

More Superstars have entered the 30-man group since then, including a couple of big names and one of the most well-known personalities in WWE’s history. Based off Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown, here’s a look at the field for the Royal Rumble with less than two weeks to go:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Chris Jericho

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins

Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Dolph Ziggler

Cesaro

Sheamus

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

That’s 18 Superstars for the Royal Rumble field, meaning there are 12 spots remaining. That will set up a few more wrestlers to enter next week, and potentially a surprise or two. One spot could go to Roman Reigns or John Cena, who will both contend for World titles at the Royal Rumble. Others like Big Cass, Rusev, Enzo Amore, and Apollo Crews could even join the match.

By next Tuesday, we should know most, if not all of who will be in the Royal Rumble match. This may be some of the back-end of the roster joining, but even some of those names are intriguing. Whatever the case may be, we are in for an interesting over-the-top-rope match to send someone to WrestleMania 33.

This article originally appeared on