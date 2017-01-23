Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 entrants: Sami Zayn replaces Seth Rollins

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match field took a dramatic turn on Monday’s episode of Raw.

The WWE Royal Rumble match is set to take place in six days on Sunday, January 29. This will see 30 Superstars compete for a spot in a World title match at WrestleMania 33. A main event slot isn’t guaranteed with two big belts set to be defended at the show.

The Royal Rumble match field would continue to expand on Monday’s episode of Raw, their final show before the pay-per-view. This would see a future WWE Hall of Fame enter, as well as two familiar faces from the mid-card scene.

In the most surprising turn of events for the Rumble, Sami Zayn is replacing Seth Rollins. This comes after their match on Raw, which had a stipulation of the winner receiving a spot in the match. Triple H’s music would play in the Quicken Loans Arena just as Rollins looked like he had a win locked up. While distracted, Zayn performed a cradle pin attempt to get the win.

With this now set, here’s a look at the Royal Rumble match field, which now stands at 21 Superstars:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Chris Jericho

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Dolph Ziggler

Cesaro

Sheamus

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Sami Zayn

Big Show

Big Cass

Rusev

Only nine spots remain, some of which will likely go to SmackDown Superstars. The others will be for a few undercard names like James Ellsworth or Curtis Axel. It’s always possible we see a surprise entrant too, like Kurt Angle or the return of Finn Balor from injury. Maybe Samoa Joe gets called up from NXT to take part too.

The 2017 Royal Rumble match field is loaded as it currently stands. There are legends, future Hall of Famers, and bright young stars taking part in what’s become a wide-open field. This should make for an incredible main event on Sunday evening.

