Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 entrants: Mojo Rawley joins

Mojo Rawley joined the Royal Rumble 2017 match field on the final main roster show before the show.

On Tuesday night, WWE SmackDown would have their final show before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. This is also the last main roster program before Sunday as well, so everything would be finalized, including the Royal Rumble match.

This year’s Rumble already had 21 confirmed Superstars coming into SmackDown. The day prior on Raw, Big Show and Big Cass joined the field. Sami Zayn then surprisingly defeated Seth Rollins to replace him after Stephanie McMahon created a special stipulation for their match.

Well, a 22nd Superstar would join the group of entrants on Tuesday night. Mojo Rawley won a battle royal to earn this spot, which comes one month after he lost tag team partner, Zack Ryder. Rawley is now part of a field that looks like this:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Chris Jericho

Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Dolph Ziggler

Cesaro

Sheamus

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Sami Zayn

Big Show

Big Cass

Rusev

Mojo Rawley

That leaves eight spots open for the Royal Rumble match. Some of these will likely be filled with undercard talents like James Ellsworth, Curtis “I never got eliminated” Axel, Bo Dallas, or members of tag teams like Chad Gable and Jason Jordan of American Alpha.

The alternative idea could be a mix of these undercard stars and a few legends sprinkled in. The fans will likely point toward Kurt Angle being one of these Superstars. Recent years have seen the likes of Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page, and the Boogeyman return.

The Royal Rumble field won’t fully be known until the match happens on Sunday night. From what we know, it’s a stacked field that should provide an entertaining main event to open WrestleMania 33 season.

