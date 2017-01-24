Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card: Final matches added

How does the updated and likely final match card for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view look?

The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will arrive on Sunday, January 29 after a month’s worth of hype from both Raw and SmackDown. This will see matches from both brands take place, including two for World titles. There will be the traditional 30-man Royal Rumble match as well to determine who gets a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 33.

AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against John Cena in one of the biggest matches of 2017. These two have wrestled before, but never with a title on the line in a one-on-one match. Who will prove to be the Face That Runs the Place?

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will collide for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. This will have a No Disqualification stipulation, as well as Chris Jericho being placed above the ring in a shark cage. Could Y2J still make an impact in the match?

The match card for the Rumble isn’t packed with 10-plus bouts like WrestleMania or SummerSlam, but is loaded enough to make this an intriguing show. The full slate of matches can be seen below:

Royal Rumble Match

30 WWE Superstars will compete for a World title shot at WrestleMania 33

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Nikki Bella vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

In total, five championships will be defended at the Royal Rumble with one to make someone a No. 1 contender at WrestleMania 33. Which one will stand out by the time the show ends?

