Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card: AJ Styles vs John Cena

John Cena vs. AJ Styles is going to go down at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

To open Tuesday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena made his return after over two-and-a-half months away from programming. During this, he would challenge the winner of the evening’s main event to a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It would be between AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler.

After a phenomenal headlining match, Styles would successfully pin Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship. This led to Cena keeping his word and coming down to the ring to face off with Styles. They shook hands confirming the match for the Royal Rumble, and had words for each other to close the show.

Styles vs. Cena isn’t a new match that WWE has put together. They wrestled each other at the Money in the Bank and SummerSlam PPVs, both of which became Match of the Year candidates. Dean Ambrose was even involved in their latest bout at No Mercy, which saw the former NJPW star retain the belt in a triple threat.

However, we have yet to see a one on one title match between Cena and Styles. The Royal Rumble, in front of 60,000 people at the Alamodome, is certainly the place to do this after all the months these two feuded. If the Face That Runs the Place wins, it would be a title coronation for his 16th career world championship, tying Ric Flair.

Styles vs. Cena joins Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship and the traditional Royal Rumble match where the winner gets a guaranteed title shot. So far, this show’s match card looks intriguing and could set up for an interesting start to 2017.

This article originally appeared on