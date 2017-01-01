The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels set for Jan. 9 Raw

The road to the Royal Rumble is underway and two mega-names will be appearing on the second Raw of the year, Jan. 9 in New Orleans.

Per f4wonline.com, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels will appear on Raw.

The 2017 Rumble will take place in the San Antonio Alamodome on Jan. 29.

Michaels is from San Antonio, so his appearance is not unexpected. He retired from wrestling after a bout with The Undertaker in 2010.

What Undertaker’s role will be is up or debate.

John Cena will face champion A.J. Styles on the Rumble card, so that would seem to eliminate Undertaker in a title bout.

Could he appear in the Rumble itself? Or will there be other plans?