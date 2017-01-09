Undertaker Returns, Enters 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Match (Video)

The Undertaker made his long-awaited return to Monday Night Raw and entered himself in the Royal Rumble match.

Now that Smackdown Live has proven capable of beating Monday Night Raw in the ratings war, it was only a matter of time before Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley broke out the big guns. And on tonight’s show they not only had Shawn Michaels return to promote his new movie, but the biggest gun of all, the Undertaker, made his long-awaited comeback and dropped a huge announcement.

Beginning with a simple, “I’m Back”, the Undertaker announced that he will enter the Royal Rumble, joining the likes of Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, the man who broke his undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Revenge time? The Undertaker went on to say that nobody controls him, getting right up in Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley’s faces to emphasize the point. So what does that mean? Undertaker says he’s “dug 29 holes for 29 souls”, and that he “goes where he wants when he wants.” He intends to headline WrestleMania 33 in April, vying for the World Heavyweight Championship. But which title would he go for? Raw’s Universal Title, or Smackdown’s WWE Championship?

It’s interesting because the Undertaker was last seen at the 900th episode of Smackdown Live, where he referred to the blue brand as “his home”. Is he entering the Royal Rumble on their behalf? It would certainly go along with the seeming disgust he seems to have for Raw’s governing committee.

The #RoyalRumble will be taken to the DARK SIDE as The #Undertaker vows that his #WrestleMania opponent will REST IN PEACE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/E7dlCc7WX1 — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017

