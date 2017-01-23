Undertaker Confronts Brock Lesnar, Goldberg on WWE Raw (Video)

To close out Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, the Undertaker shocking stood in the ring with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg had been advertised for WWE Raw for the past few weeks, and showed up in the main event of the January 23 show. He cut a promo, which ended up being as botched as anything you’ll see on programming in 2017, something he even admitted. Brock Lesnar had been planned to show up too, but never mentioned by WWE. The Undertaker hadn’t been mentioned anywhere.

Well, that all changed during the final segment of Monday’s episode of Raw. Lesnar would go into the ring to confront Goldberg, who had just called him out for standing on the entrance way and looking like a “dumba–“. As he entered the ring, the gong went off and the lights went out, which sent the Quicken Loans Arena into a frenzy. When the lights went back on, the Undertaker would appear in the ring, standing side by side with Lesnar and Goldberg as Raw went off the air.

In an era where social media and websites know everything about wrestling news before it happens on TV, having something like this happen makes watching WWE more enjoyable. The element of surprise is there, which was all about the Dead Man showing up in the final segment of the show, and unannounced.

This appearance for the Undertaker is about him being in the Royal Rumble match on Sunday. He didn’t have to do anything either, as he just stood there with Lesnar and Goldberg and sent the fans into chaos. It’s a great tease for what’s to come in six days, which should be a spectacular event.

