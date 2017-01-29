Tye Dillinger Debuts at WWE Royal Rumble 2017 (Video)

Tye Dillinger would make his WWE main roster debut at the Royal Rumble, and entered in a perfect spot.

Tye Dillinger has somewhat floundered in WWE NXT for the past two years. However, he became a fan favorite over time. This has included plenty of losing, including at the past three NXT TakeOver events. The Perfect 10 recently went down to Eric Young at TakeOver: San Antonio.

Well, it seems something has gone the way of Dillinger as he made his WWE main roster debut at the Royal Rumble match. Oh, and he entered at No. 10. It can’t get any more perfect than that. Seriously.

The fans at the Alamodome exploded for the debut of Dillinger, who jumped into the ring and joined the action. He even nearly helped eliminate Braun Strowman, who had run rampant in the match.

A question with this will be if Dillinger is just a one-off here or if he has a main roster spot on the horizon. He got disposed within minutes after the likes of Dean Ambrose and Sami Zaun came into the ring, so maybe this was just to make sense of having him come in at No. 10.

If Tye Dillinger is still staying in NXT, then he has a potential path to the NXT Championship, if he can build some momentum. He’s been on an underdog path similar to Sami Zayn in 2014. Could that mean there’s more to come for him in developmental? Or is this the start of something on either Raw or SmackDown?

