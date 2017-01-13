Triple H on Kenny Omega to WWE Rumors: ‘I’m Just Interested in Talent’

What did Triple H have to say about the speculation surrounding Kenny Omega and WWE?

Triple H has stocked up WWE NXT with plenty of familiar faces from around the wrestling world. Former ROH and TNA star Samoa Joe joined in May 2015 and has since held the NXT Championship twice. Shinsuke Nakamura, possibly the biggest name of them all, is already a two-time NXT Champion as well. Factor in wrestlers like Austin Aries, Bobby Roode, and Roderick Strong, making developmental essentially as its own indie.

The latest name that fans will want to show up in NXT, potentially even the main roster, is New Japan star Kenny Omega. He has been subject to speculation since surprisingly announcing that he would be “stepping away” from Japan. This came shortly after having his critically acclaimed match with Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Triple H was asked to comment on the Omega-WWE speculation and if he would have interest in the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

“As far as a Kenny Omega goes, I’m just interested in talent, period. If somebody is talented as a performer and they wanna come work for the WWE, if they wanna come to the largest platform in the world where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis, then WWE is the choice for them. If they wanna come work for us and they’re very talented, then I’m interested in talking to them, and that’s across the board. “To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent — Am I interested in them? — the fact that you’re questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I’m interested.”

This is pretty much a standard answer from the Game, who may not be able to say much if Omega is still under contract with NJPW. Per a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that his deal expires on January 31.

Until Omega shows up in NJPW to continue his run, the speculation around him going to WWE will continue. Triple H’s words will also keep the talk going as WWE fans look for the latest wrestler from Japan to make his way over.

