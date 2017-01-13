Triple H critiques Joel Embiid using his entrance at 76ers game

Joel Embiid used Triple H’s entrance during 76ers player intros on Friday, so the WWE legend critiqued his work afterward.

Perhaps the most unlikely pair of athletes to start a Twitter friendship, Philadelphia 76ers rookie center Joel Embiid and WWE legend Triple H have been engaging with one another on social media in recent days. The outspoken big man upped the ante on Friday night, though. During player intros for the 76ers matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid paid homage to the current executive vice-president of talent, live events and creative for WWE.

How else would you show your love for Triple H but by doing his iconic entrance, complete with the water spray? There is no other way, so that’s exactly what the Sixers’ budding star did.

Of course, Triple H couldn’t just let this go idly by—for only good reasons of course. So after he caught wind of Embiid’s attempt at the entrance, he offered a critique on the matter. The nine-time WWE Champion noted that Embiid was solid on his first attempt. However, he also said that the 76ers youngster needed to work on the “water-to-spit ratio,” which is a fair assessment:

Still have to perfect the water-to-spit ratio…Not bad for a first attempt. #MopTheFloor#NBAVote Joel Embiid https://t.co/mjaNcStuZt — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017

Once again, we might not see a more unlikely couple of pals forming on the internet for the rest of 2017. But if they are going to keep going back-and-forth like this, let’s hope that they become the best of friends.

Though it’s been a long and arduous road for the 76ers, the emergence of Embiid has to make it seem all worthwhile. On the court, he’s an absolute revelation with the game that dwarfs even seasoned veterans. But off it, he is one of the most polarizing and entertaining figures in the NBA already. That speaks volumes about his star-power and what Philly can expect from him in the years to come.

