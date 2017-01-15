Tommy End Appears at WWE UK Championship Tournament, Challenges Neville (Video)

Tommy End would make a surprise appearance at the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament to face Neville.

Tommy End would be signed by WWE this past fall after a lengthy career around the European wrestling scene. He recently received the name “Aleister Black”, which he began using at live events and could be indicative of him arriving on NXT TV soon.

Well, that process may have been sped up on Sunday afternoon.

Before the main event of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, Neville made an appearance and cut a promo on how he’s the best talent in the UK. He also said no one is better than him. This led to End coming out under his well-known in-ring name and not the WWE-given persona to a raucous ovation from the Empress Ballroom.

Neville would win the match with the Red Arrow. This would be the buffer before the main event, which will see Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate for the WWE UK Championship. It allowed WWE fans to see just who End is, who Michael Cole made clear to point out is signed to the company.

Something to note here is WWE did not tag End’s Twitter account. That could mean he’s using the “Tommy End” name for just one night since he hasn’t made his NXT TV debut.

Now we’ll see when Tommy End shows up on NXT as Aleister Black. Given the recent name change and the surprising appearance at the UK Championship Tournament, this could be happening soon.

