TNA Impact Wrestling Review: Results and Analysis for January 5

The first episode of TNA Impact Wrestling of 2017 looks to continue its consistency from last year.

TNA is ushering in a new era under the new management of Anthem. The look feels the same and everyone is hoping that TNA can build on the momentum that was developed last year. Moose and Mike Bennett battle for the Grand Championship as the former friends renew their rivalry. Can Mike Bennett live up to his nickname of hardest man to pin and become the New Grand Champion?

Swoggle makes his debut in the Impact Zone against newly acquired adversary Rockstar Spud. It all stems from Swoggle turning on Spud at Total Nonstop Deletion. The artist formerly known as Hornswoggle look to prove that size doesn’t matter as Spud looks to start a new streak for the new year. Will Swoggle win his debut match against Rockstar Spud?

The Helms Dynasty has been reinforced as a unit after the Hurricane turned his back on his North Carolinian brethren. They are put in a match with the rejuvenated Decay after Rosemary won the Knockout’s Championship a few weeks back. With new music but the same attitude, what does this mean for the Decay?

Allie has been working on her training with real life boyfriend Braxton Sutter. After months of bullying by Maria, she decides that Sienna is the perfect appointment for the in ring newcomer. Can Allie win her second match in a row against the number one contender for the Knockout’s Championship?

Finally, Eddie Edwards defends his World Championship against EC3 and Lashley. Both Carter and Lashley plead their cases and Edwards decided to fight all comers. It is set to potentially be the match of the night. Will the fighting spirit of Eddie Edwards become his Achilles heel tonight?

The first review for TNA’s first episode of 2017 is next.

TNA’s New Year Starts With Eddie Edwards

Some things have changed like the majority ownership of TNA but Eddie Edwards is still the World Champion. Edwards states that he has a surprise for the fans in the Impact Zone. As he is about to announce his potentially shocking revelation, Lashley interrupts to proclaim that 2017 is his year. This stems from their no contest battle in Cameron, North Carolina at Total Nonstop Deletion. Lashley wants his rematch but another man who believes that it is his time wants a title match. EC3 joins the discussion after his title match a few weeks ago was wrapped in controversy. As these three men stand in the ring together, TNA chants reign through the arena. Eddie Edwards issues the triple threat challenge to Lashley and EC3 with the promise of a special surprise tonight.

Impact Grand Championship Match

Moose (c) vs Mike Bennett

Result: Moose def. Bennett via split decision

This match pinned bitter rivals together as Moose looks to defend his Grand Championship. Both men gained offense in the first round and it was Bennett’s ability to ground Moose that earned him the victory in round one. Psychologically, the knowledge and relationship of the two lead to plenty of reversals.

Moose uses his power advantage in the second round and Bennett looks to find himself. The strength offense wasn’t the only thing that Moose utilized. A beautiful moonsault from the top turnbuckle looked to put Bennett away but Bennett would fight back with a catching cutter. The rest of the round would teeter to Bennett as a later flurry by Moose left the hardest man to pin saved by the bell. Moose ties the round scores up at one a piece with everything on the line in the final round.

The sense of urgency by Moose led to the Go to Hell out of the corner but Bennett strikes back with the piledriver; neither able to put the other away. A missed moonsault by Moose leads to a stalemate that would eventually become the end of the round. The two competitors hit every huge move they could muster but no luck on putting their opponent away. The match goes to a judges decision as Moose retains the Grand Championship by split decision.

Swoggle Backstage

Swoggle gets questioned by the Hardys to make sure that he wasn’t sent by his “father” Meekmahan. Does this mean that Swoggle is a full-time member of the roster or simply for nostalgia?

Rockstar Spud vs Swoggle

Result: Swoggle def. Spud via pinfall

Swoggle is back in the ring for the first time since the WeeLC match against El Torito. Spud continues to belittle and gets the first blow. Swoggle fights back with a spear followed by a german suplex. Spud’s 2017 streak is over before it begins as Swoggle ends the match with the Celtic Cross. Spud is upset at being overlooked and quits.

Mike Bennett issues a challenge to Moose for an anything goes match at the pay-per-view and of course Moose accepts.

Eli Drake Can Talk Again

Drake planning on making trends and history with Fact of Life in 2017. He calls out the Broken Hardys who are popular in the Impact Zone even King Maxel gets a chant. Eli Drake gives credit to Total Nonstop Deletion but points out that he wasn’t invited. He claims that the Hardys are lucky that he didn’t turn TND into Total Nonstop Dummy. Drake wants a title shot with a partner of his choosing at One Night Only. No cheap shot for Drake as the Hardys leave Eli Drake stunned in the ring.

Helms Dynasty vs The Decay

Result: Decay def. Helms Dynasty via pinfall

The Decay starting of 2017 with new music and title aspirations and it looks like all has been repaired between the Helms Dynasty. Lee and Everett jump on Abyss and Steve early but Steve comes back from behind. Everything begins to settle down into a traditional tag team match. The Helms Dynasty isolate Crazy Steve in their corner. Abyss finally get in the ring and it spells trouble for the Helms Dynasty. Helms tries to get involved but is taken out by the mist and Decay wins the match after Abyss hits Everett with a top rope chokeslam.

After the match, the DCC invade the Impact Zone and take out the Decay. A vintage James Storm staple as they hit Steve and Abyss with beer bottles and stand tall. I have a feeling that someone joins the DCC tonight considering it is a live show and the first of the year.

Sienna vs Allie

Result: Sienna def. Allie via pinfall

Allie emphatically accepted the challenge to face Sienna as Maria continues to put her down. She came out with a feisty attitude to try and get the upper hand on Sienna. Braxton Sutter comes down to support his protege. The inexperience of Allie gives Sienna life as Allie’s powerslam attempt fails. Every time Allie gets a glimmer of momentum, Van Ness distracts her on the outside to give Sienna the edge. Allie uses the crossbody to take Sienna to the ground and follows up with the powerslam she had looked for earlier. The distraction by Van Ness gives Sienna a chance to silencer Allie and the crowd.

I am loving the development of Allie’s character and progression of her skills in the ring. She looked amazing in this match and the story was told very well. To have her gain a ton of momentum to have it stripped from her was gut wrenching.

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

Eddie Edwards (c) vs EC3 vs Lashley

Result: Edwards wins via pinfall

This match was set up at the beginning of the show with both EC3 and Lashley pleading their cases. Edwards accepted the challenge to battle both men in the main event tonight. Edwards and EC3 double team Lashley to try and make it a one on one match. Finally, EC3 and Edwards are left alone in the ring to do battle. When Lashley gets back in, he drops both men with a double german suplex.

Lashley’s dominance begins and the number’s game is now irrelevant. He exposes the turnbuckles in the corner but the loss of focus allows EC3 and Edwards to fight back. The two adversaries throw their best shots at each other but neither can end it. Lashley continues to pick his spots by taking out both men simultaneously. He hits a spear on both men into the exposed turnbuckle then hits another one on EC3 on the outside of the ring. Lashley reverses the Boston Knee Party into a spear but the awareness of Edwards allows him to roll to the outside.

Bobby Lashley looks to use the championship belt but Davey Richards takes the belt away to allow Edwards to hit the Boston Knee Party. As Davey Richards returns, Eddie Edwards retains the TNA World Championship to close the first episode of 2017.

