TNA Impact Wrestling Review: Results and Analysis for January 19

The Grand Championship slotted as the main event for tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode.

Moose and Drew Galloway headline tonight’s show in a battle for the Grand Championship. Galloway coming off his recent return has another chance at the title he never had the opportunity to win. Moose won the championship in an open challenge and has defended it valiantly. Finally, Galloway gets his chance at the Grand Championship, will he cash in on his first opportunity at the championship he never got the chance to win in TNA?

The Race for the Case is a new concept issued by new TNA management. It hangs four cases above the ring with one holding a prize. Several men look to win the number one case to determine a match of their own. It’s like feast or fired but instead of three chances at championships, there is only one. This match could crown a new champion soon for one or two lucky men.

Brooke Tessmacher makes her in ring return. She had an interview last week to discuss how focused she was and her goals. This week, she returns to face Deonna Purrazzo which oddly enough she has history with. Their matches at the One Night Only Knockout’s Knockdown pay-per-views have been instant classics. Will Brook shine in her return or is it time for Purrazzo to make a name for herself?

Aron Rex is undergoing a transformation that truly must be seen to be believed. He has delegated Rockstar Spud as his assistant. Last week, Rex and Spud were called out by Robbie E. Robbie E teams with Swoggle to look to take out Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud.

Race for the Case Match

The Race for the Case starts off the show as many of TNA’s finest battle for secret cases that will pay dividends in the future. They are supposed to be revealed later in the night. This match was a spin off of Feast or Fired with no exact prize within each case. The numbers assigned to each case allows the person holding the number one case to pick and choose which prize he wants. It similar to a certain Big Brother veto competition.

The Hardys grabbed the green briefcase, Eli Drake retrieves the red case, Trevor Lee takes home the blue briefcase, and The DCC stole the gold one from Jessie Godderz. This match was filled with chaos as everyone was being taken out and literally after Trevor Lee was the holder of the blue briefcase. The teams and factions worked as units but it didn’t stop some of the singles stars from letting their light shine. With the reveal gradually approaching, there are a variety of opportunities for the winners of this match.

Highlights are show of the Last Man Standing match that Lashley and EC3 endured last week. Lashley was victorious and is the new number one contender for the TNA World Championship. He continues his dominance but what stands in his way is the champion.

Lashley Promo

Bobby Lashley comes out to celebrate his win from last week but still isn’t in the best of moods. He feels that he is owed a title match but considering the way that Edwards has beaten him in the past, he could be right. Edwards interrupts and feels that his debt is paid as he’s beaten Lashley multiple times. The war of words continues and it hits the last straw as Lashley takes the fight to Edwards. Richards comes out to help and the number one contender decides that he will live to fight another night. It is set to be a 30-minute ironman match between Eddie Edwards and Lashley.

Brooke vs Deonna Purrazzo

Result: Brooke def. Purrazzo via pinfall

Brooke is back in TNA after an absence to have her new baby. The story is that the three time Knockout’s Champion might have a little ring rust. Also, the newcomer Purrazzo is looking to making a name for herself in the Impact Zone.

This was very back and forth match for what could be regulated to jobber status. It was crucial that Brooke place her name in the hat for the Knockout’s Title. At the least, Brooke must show that she hasn’t lost a step.

After the match, Sienna comes out to spoil the returning win by Brooke. Brooke sees her coming and gets the first strikes on Sienna. The strength of Sienna was simply too much for Brooke as she leaves her laying in the middle of the ring with the Silencer. This was a direct message from Maria Kanelis who Brooke had ran into backstage.

The Fact of Life Case Reveal

Eli Drake has been selected to host the Race for the Case reveal. Technically, Tyrus hosted the show since Drake doesn’t feel that the Impact fans are worthy of hearing his voice. The number one briefcase allows the holder to make any match of his choosing. Drake gets the fourth case which is the least valuable of all. The DCC are next to reveal their number and it is number two. The goal is to get number one so that you can pick your stipulation. Trevor Lee receives the No. 3 case and Jeff Hardy holds No. 1 case and can make a match of his choosing.

Throughout the night, memorable moments in the history of Galloway and Moose were being played to promote the main event tonight. Drew Galloway was set to take on Moose for the Grand Championship.

Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud vs Robbie E and Swoggle

Result: Rex and Spud def. Swoggle and E via pinfall

Rex has decided to reinvent himself into something a little more interesting. Robbie E decided to question the new look of Rex last week and it has lead to the tag team match this week. Rex’s character is a more vocal, flamboyant version of Patrick Clark in NXT. Fans did say that they don’t want to see the same characters when a wrestler comes over from WWE.

Spud attacks Swoggle from behind and leads the attack for Aron Rex. When Rex gets in, he announces his arrival. Swoggle goes after the leg of Rex and he demands that Spud gets Swoggle off of him. Robbie E would build off of that momentum and continue to turn the tide but eventually Rex would capitalize on Spud’s attack to win the match.

I still don’t know what to think of the new Aron Rex persona. Rockstar Spud as the assistant is bittersweet considering he was one of the best heels in TNA. Their entire presentation is hilarious and adds a new twist to a wrestling character. I am interested in seeing how the character continues to develop.

Impact Grand Championship Match

Moose(c) vs Drew Galloway

Result: Galloway def. Moose via pinfall

Both men feel that the Grand Championship is one of the more prestigious in the company. Galloway and Moose start the match by going right after one another. Midway through the first round, both competitors try to take control. The round was physical and made it difficult on the judges to determine a clear winner. After a piledriver goes to a near fall, Drew Galloway is awarded the first round.

The second round goes to the outside with neither competitor backing away. Galloway looks to take out Moose with a Death Valley Driver on the apron but Moose fights back with a huge move of his own on the apron. Moose’s powerbomb on the apron leaves both men struggling to stand and barely beating the count back into the ring. With 40 seconds left in round one, Galloway locks in the Iron Maiden submission to close out the round but is saved by the bell. Moose wins the second round in a controversial decision.

The final round starts as the other did with both men taking their shots. Moose catches a dropkick on Galloway and has him on the ropes. Galloway uses a low blow but it gets him deducted a point from the judges. The clock is stopped by the referee but once the match resumes, Galloway his the Claymore kick to become the new Grand Champion.

