TNA Impact Wrestling Review and Results for January 26: Genesis

TNA Impact looks to turn a normal show into Genesis 2017 with an Ironman main event.

It’s TNA’s first Impact themed pay-per-view of the year as they have called this show Genesis. There are many huge matches set to be determined with the World Championship among those marque matchups. Lashley and Eddie Edwards’ rivalry culminates in a 30-minute ironman match to see who is truly the better man. Does Eddie Edwards still have Lashley’s number?

An impromptu Tag Team Championship match develops from a brawl early in the show. The Broken Hardys, The Decay, and The DCC all want what the biggest prize in the tag team division. Next, week Jeff Hardy focuses on his Race for the Case reward but tonight there’s a three-way tag team championship match. The Hardys have declared that they are the greatest team in all of time and space but will the odds be too much?

Caleb Konley makes his long-awaited debut in a five-way X-Division Championship match. It is expected to be filled with chaos and broken bodies along the way. Zema Ion has fought from the day before he got the championship but tonight could be the final straw. Will Caleb Konley make the biggest statement in his TNA debut?

Rosemary and Jade have been in a fiery feud over the Knockout’s Title. The champion takes exception to Jade being Gail Kim’s chosen one and will make sure that Jade will never want to challenge again. These two women battle in a Monster’s Ball match. Finally, Drew Galloway issues an open challenge for the Grand Championship as it is his goal to make the title the talk of TNA.

Find out what happened on the Genesis edition of TNA Impact Wrestling.

Impact Wrestling Opener

TNA Impact Wrestling starts with the Hardys as they were the winners of the Race for the Case match last week. They remind the Impact fans of their recent accomplishments and plan to reveal what Jeff Hardy will do with the case. Jeff teases that it may be time for another World Championship run but he asks for the assistance of the seven deities. Matt Hardy plans on acquiring all the gold that is available but they interrupted by the DCC. The Death Crew Council have a briefcase of their own and plan on calling out anyone that they want. The Decay come in on the Tag Team social and add themselves into the challenge. A battle ensues between the three teams for the Tag Team Championships.

I am loving the tag teams division in TNA, there are so many unique tag teams. The only thing that I want more of is depth. If they continue to add more teams, the tag team division could be one of the best. Two of their teams are factions but interesting ones nonetheless.

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hardys (c) vs The DCC vs The Decay

Result: The Hardys def. The DCC and The Decay via pinfall

The DCC look to be the dominant team in the early going of the match by wearing down both teams. They isolate their opponents in fantastic fashion and keep their foot on the gas. Abyss finds his way into the match to give the Decay a chance to become tag team championship for the second time. The mist of Crazy Steve to Kingston actually gave the Hardy more control as Matt Hardy ends the match with a Twist of Fate. Jeff Hardy took out the rest of the Decay in the process.

It is nice that TNA’s multi-man matches are not the same old storyline that is seen in WWE. There is still cutting off the ring and high octane action. This match did a nice job of keeping all teams strong but the Hardys still retain.

Impact Grand Championship Match

Drew Galloway (c) vs Moose

Result: Galloway def. Moose via pinfall to retain the Impact Grand Championship.

Galloway cuts a short promo before his match to issue an open challenge to anyone who wants to face him for the Grand Championship. Moose accepts the challenge and declares that he will get his championship back tonight. It is ironic that Moose won the championship in an open challenge and at Genesis, he had the chance to do it again.

Once again, the two men start off with physical, striking offense. Moose seizes control with a trifecta of moves to maintain his advantage. He continues to mark his name was the winner of round one with a suplex on the outside of the ring and his powerbomb on the apron. He walks away from the first round as the winner, and Galloway was left on his back.

Galloway struggles to get back into the ring and starts to retreat up the ramp. He changes his mind and goes back into the ring which gave him a longer reprieve. Moose takes a fatigued and beaten Galloway from the top turnbuckle with the Go to Hell. He follows up with the Gamebreaker but is hit with a low blow as Galloway fell to the ground. Like last week, a point was deducted but it didn’t matter. Galloway hits Moose with another low blow while the referee was down and defeats Moose with the Future Shock DDT to retain the Grand Championship.

Rosemary vs Jade in Monster’s Ball

Result: Rosemary def. Jade via pinfall

Rosemary issued the challenge last week to defend her championship in Monster’s Ball. The advantage obviously points to the champion but Jade has a lot of fight in her. This match could go either way but the no disqualification rules didn’t help Jade in six sides of steel and this could play out the same way.

Jade goes right after Rosemary with a suicide dive but Rosemary recovers on the outside. The champion introduces thumbtacks but ends up being german suplexed onto them. Another weapon that Rosemary brought into the match gets used against her as she is driven to the barbed wire board. Jade hits a springboard moonsault onto the board on top of Rosemary and Jade is oddly in control. Rosemary has shown her pain tolerance in this match as Jade has brought out all the stops but is defeated by a superplex through the table. The vocal leader of the Decay, Rosemary, retains her Knockout’s Championship in the Monster’s Ball. Gail Kim comes to the aid of Jade but is met by the mist of Rosemary as Rosemary is leave standing (screaming) after her victory.

TNA X-Division Championship Match

DJ Z (c) vs Caleb Konley vs Trevor Lee vs Andrew Everett vs Marshee Rockett

Result: DJ Z retains the X-Division Championship

Caleb Konley is making his debut with a huge opportunity to make an immediate Impact. He made his mark early in this match but everyone in took flight even the biggest of the competitors, Marshee Rockett. Konley looked impressive but couldn’t outdo DJ Z. He wins with his signature ZDT but is attacked after the match.

Trevor Lee looks to take out the knee of DJ Z on the verge of his Open Fight Night cash in next week. Lee won a briefcase in the Race for the Case and has a potential opportunity at the X-Division Championship.

30 Minute Iron Man Match for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Eddie Edwards (c) vs Lashley

Result: Lashley def. Edwards 3-2 to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

This is a 30-minute ironman match for the TNA World Championship to main event Genesis with two of the main event scene’s rivals. It has been a while since there has been a battle of endurance in TNA and this was set to not disappoint. World Champion Eddie Edwards told his partner Davey Richards that he wants to wins this match on his own to prove himself but it got off to a rocky star. Lashley began the match in dominant fashion by attack Edwards both inside and outside of the ring. This is the typical Lashley reign of terror in his match but it’s only a matter of time before Edwards increases the tempo.

Lashley is one of the best at stalling momentum as he does with a spear to score his first fall of the night. After the first fall, Lashley shows no remorse by allowing barely any rest for the champion with 20 minutes remaining in the match. The energy expended from Lashley early allows Edwards to take advantage. Blue thunder bombs, jumping face busters, and Half Boston Crabs were all used to weaken Lashley. It didn’t weaken him long as Lashley would send Edwards to the outside of the ring. The match got more dangerous outside of the ring as Lashley looked to end the match early with a powerbomb on the ramp giving Lashley another fall by count out as the challenger leads 2-0.

The Ironman Match Continues

With 10 minutes remain and Lashley leading 2-0, Edwards uses the exposed turnbuckle to his advantage. The gameplan of Lashley backfired and gave Edwards a fall to cut the lead to 2-1. The Destroyer turns up his aggression and goes for a german suplex on the ramp but Edwards fights back with the Boston Knee Party. Edwards could not even the score with a count out but a follow-up Boston Knee Party to tie up the count at 2-2 as the clock ticks to five minutes. Both men hit their biggest moves but they can’t break the tie late in the match but Lashley locks in the head and arm trap submission to take the lead with a little over 2 minutes to go in the match.

Lashley decides to gloat on the outside and is hit with a suicide dive but he will not let that put him away. The overzealous Lashley gets locked in a guillotine submission and looks like he is done but he hangs on to become the new TNA World Champion. Lashley regains his World Championship in the 30-minute ironman match main event at Genesis.

