The Royal Rumble is heading back to Philadelphia in 2018
WWE announced Thursday that the Royal Rumble will be returning to the city of Philadelphia in 2018. The Wells Fargo Center will host three consecutive nights of WWE shows, with NXT TakeOver on Saturday, followed by the Royal Rumble and Monday Night Raw.
Get ready, Philadelphia, because the 30th anniversary of @WWE #RoyalRumble is coming to @WellsFargoCtr in 2018! https://t.co/OiEVLOFkSq pic.twitter.com/0FkgxoGCGQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2017
It will be the third Royal Rumble to be held in Philadelphia, after 2004 and 2015. It was also the site of perhaps the most controversial Rumble finish in the event’s history, as Roman Reigns was booed out of the building after eliminating Rusev to clinch his trip to WrestleMania.
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns stood tall in 2015, but who will the 2017 #RoyalRumble Match victor be? Less than 1 week until we find out… pic.twitter.com/EGa2caDf90
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2017