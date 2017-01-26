The Royal Rumble is heading back to Philadelphia in 2018

WWE announced Thursday that the Royal Rumble will be returning to the city of Philadelphia in 2018. The Wells Fargo Center will host three consecutive nights of WWE shows, with NXT TakeOver on Saturday, followed by the Royal Rumble and Monday Night Raw.

It will be the third Royal Rumble to be held in Philadelphia, after 2004 and 2015. It was also the site of perhaps the most controversial Rumble finish in the event’s history, as Roman Reigns was booed out of the building after eliminating Rusev to clinch his trip to WrestleMania.