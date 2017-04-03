The Hardy Boyz make stunning comeback at WrestleMania 33, win tag titles

WWE had been teasing a potential comeback of one of the greatest tag teams in the history of the company, but the emergence of The Hardy Boyz Sunday night at WrestleMania 33 shocked the crowd at Camping World Stadium and drew the biggest cheer of the night.

After Raw Tag Team Champions Gallows and Anderson, Enzo and Cass and the team of Cesaro and Sheamus entered the ring for their Triple Threat ladder match, hosts The New Day interrupted wearing their ring gear. Xavier Woods announced that the match had just been made a Fatal Four Way – and everyone expected The New Day to be the final entrants… until The Hardys’ familiar theme played.

The last time the Hardys were both in WWE was 2009 – but they’ve recently been traveling all over the world on their expedition of gold, which ended in spectacular fashion Sunday in Orlando.

In the craziest move of the night (so far), Jeff Hardy hit an unbelievable Swanton Bomb off the top of a ladder to Cesaro and Sheamus, who were lying across two ladders set up outside the ring.

JEFF HARDY WITH A SWANTON FROM THE TOP OF THE LADDER #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/YQYE0r5dHs — The Tag Rope (@tagropemag) April 3, 2017

Matt Hardy quickly scaled the ladder and unhooked the title to make the Hardys seven-time tag champions in WWE.