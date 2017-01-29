Stone Cold Steve Austin criticizes Kevin Owens’ Stunner at WWE Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens pulled out a Stunner on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, so Stone Cold Steve Austin felt compelled to critique the effort

Throughout the WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble 2017, Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns pulled out some big spots. There was a powerbomb through an announcers table, a punch with brass knuckles, and even a fall to the outside through a tower of chairs. However, the biggest pop may have come from Owens paying homage to the great Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Midway through their match, Reigns was looking to spear the champion through a table. However, Owens popped up and countered with a kick to the challenger’s stomach. KO then pulled out his homage to SCSA as he hit a Stone Cold Stunner that planted Reigns. However, Steve Austin himself was not all that impressed.

Following the match—which was eventually won by Owens thanks to help from Braun Strowman—Austin took to Twitter to critique Owens’ version of his patented move. Stone Cold asserted that he’d have to teach the Prize-Fighter how to do a proper Stunner. Austin then added that Owens needed to “put some stink” on the move if he ever performs it again:

Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017

Though it might just be his persona, but I have to imagine that “putting some stink on it” would be the advice that Stone Cold would give a great number of wrestlers about a variety of moves. He wasn’t exactly known for being a gentle man during his prime.

However, it has to be cool for a guy like Owens to be at this point of interaction with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Once told he’d always be working on small independents and never in WWE, he’s now at the pinnacle and holding the belt. That’s fantastic to see—and makes for great moments such as this.

