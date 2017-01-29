Stone Cold Steve Austin Criticizes Kevin Owens’ Stunner

Stone Cold Steve Austin Takes Exception to Kevin Owens’ Use of the Stunner

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns did battle at the Royal Rumble and a huge star weighed in on one of his signature moves being utilized. Stone Cold Steve Austin criticized Kevin Owens’ rendition of the Stone Cold Stunner. Austin stated that he may have to come in and teach Kevin Owens how to do a GD stunner. He requested that next time there need to be a little more stink on it.

Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017

Stone Cold has been vocal about the company he once called home since he started his podcasting career. He often mentions various wrestlers on his weekly podcasts and breaks down certain issues with things going on in the wrestling business today. Austin has given credit to some of the overlooked talents like Kevin Owens and Cesaro but always feels that this era has something missing.

It is no surprise that Austin would comment on the move he made famous and is probably a little upset that it didn’t finish the match. To many fans, it was simply amazing to see Kevin Owens pull that out of his bag but it is different for Austin. This tweet may be looked into too seriously as Stone Cold is sarcastic in nature anyway.

This could simply be Austin poking fun at a star with superstar potential. I just see this as Austin giving an opinion whether satiric or not but the most interesting component to this will be Kevin Owens’ response. He is known as one of the funniest trolls on twitter as can be seen from a response he sent to a complaining parent. Fans should be on the look out for a small twitter war.

This article originally appeared on