Shinsuke Nakamura Needs to Stay in WWE NXT for Now

The former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura needs to stay in NXT at least for now.

At NXT TakeOver this past weekend, Shinsuke Nakamura lost the NXT Title to the ‘Glorious’ Bobby Roode. A knee injury angle was done during the match and Roode took advantage to get the upper hand, and gain the victory. With Nakamura no longer Champion, does he stay in NXT? In my opinion, yes he does.

He was not involved in the Royal Rumble event as some had predicted, the only surprise entrant was the ‘Perfect 10’ Tye Dillinger. There was no sign of Shinsuke Nakamura and this is a good thing, NXT needs him right now and he should be there at least until after Wrestlemania. Why is this you may be asking? NXT needs a top face and that is Nakamura, he is a huge draw for live crowds and there isn’t anyone ready to take his spot just yet.

With any organization, it is important to have your top guys, and since his debut, Nakamura has been a fan favorite and a huge draw for the brand. No one else has quite made it as big as he has, and with him booked for live shows people will go. A continuing feud with Bobby Roode is just what NXT needs right now, especially leading up to Wrestlemania season and the next NXT TakeOver show. Both guys are on top right now with Roode being over with the fans but in the heel role, and Nakamura being the clear face.

When you look at the roster, who else is there to challenge Roode right now? There aren’t a lot of top faces right now, and after losing the title the feud continuing makes the most sense. In this time others can be prepared to step up for bigger roles as a face to lead the brand. At this same time there are certainly going to be call-ups, so NXT will lose some talent so now is the perfect time to build the future stars. Nakamura has the potential to get the call-up, and before he does someone needs to take his place.

Triple H has stated that Nakamura isn’t ready to debut on television yet, as he needs to learn the landscape and how it works for live TV. While this is happening he can still draw for NXT, be the good guy the crowd needs and then open the door for someone to step in. Who could possibly do it? There are so many names, with one of them potentially being Hideo Itami to lead the charge for a while once he is back from injury (and hopefully he stays injury free).

SAniTY has a great chance to take over NXT, following in the footsteps of The Wyatt Family, however, they are currently heels and right now they won’t really work as faces. Tye Dillinger is another potential but with a Royal Rumble debut, his call up now is very likely to happen. Who ever does step up will have their work cut out for them as Shinsuke Nakamura is unlike any other.

Hopefully, in the next few months, Nakamura will deliver for NXT and a future star will be prepared to take his spot. For now, I look forward to more with Bobby Roode. They have a natural chemistry and their match was quite entertaining. NXT always gets the job done, and we definitely want them to keep going and surprise us all.

This article originally appeared on