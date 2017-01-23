Seth Rollins Removed from WWE Royal Rumble Match (Video)

In a surprising turn of events, Seth Rollins has been removed from the WWE Royal Rumble match.

Seth Rollins had declared his intention of entering the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match weeks ago, and seemed like a lock to be in. However, when Sami Zayn looked to join the field on Monday’s episode of Raw, Stephanie McMahon made Zayn vs. Rollins for a spot in the Rumble on Sunday.

The result of this match would see Rollins hit a Pedigree on the apron and go for the pinfall, until Triple H’s music played. He never appeared in the ring or even on the stage, but this would be enough for Zayn to take advantage of by rolling up the Architect in a cradle for the victory. This solidified his spot in the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

Rollins vs. Triple H certainly seems to be the gameplan here for WrestleMania 33. It’s been this way since August, the Game’s last WWE Raw appearance. Fans have speculated on when he could return, so it seems like this could be soon.

Taking the former Shield man out of the Royal Rumble match is a surprising turn of events, however. He had been set to be one of the top young stars of this, even though his odds of winning didn’t seem great with the Game lurking in the background. Even with Zayn in the Rumble, expect Rollins to potentially try forcing his way into this, much like Erick Rowan did in 2015.

Either way, Seth Rollins vs. Triple H will be a primary part of WWE programming over the next two-plus months, which will culminate in a match. It should make for an entertaining feud as we near Sunday, April 2.

