Seth Rollins Invades NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, Calls Out Triple H (Video)

Seth Rollins came out of nowhere to interrupt NXT TakeOver San Antonio, looking for blood and calling out Triple H

In the third match of the night from NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, DIY fought their hearts out and continued winning over fans. However, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were unable to hold off the Authors of Pain, ultimately losing and dropping the tag titles. Before the dust had even settled from their match, though, the show got an unexpected visitor. Seth Rollins rushed the ring, grabbed a microphone and had something to say.

Starting out by proclaiming that this is “NXT TakeOver, so he was taking over,” Rollins was clearly incensed after losing his spot in the Royal Rumble on Monday—likely thanks to Triple H. And his former mentor was the reason he’d come to NXT.

Rollins refused to leave the ring until Triple H came down and met him face-to-face. Clearly The Architect was looking for a fight with NXT’s godfather. Unfortunately, Triple H was less than interested. Though he came out to stare down his former protege, it wasn’t long before he called out security. Seth Rollins tried to fight through them as well, but couldn’t make it all the way to the back to get his hands on the boss:

With Rollins out of the Rumble thanks to a RAW loss to Sami Zayn, many have wondered how he and Triple H would continue their feud. Now it’s clear that this was part of the fan and we may indeed be getting those two facing off at WrestleMania 33.

Though there is plenty of complaining that’s deserved regarding WWE, this is one time when it’s great. No one saw this part of the angle coming and it was absolutely ingenious. Let’s hope they can now capitalize on it over the next two months to really build this story properly.

