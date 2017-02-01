Seth Rollins injury update: Will he miss WrestleMania 33?

With the news of Seth Rollins’ knee injury on Wednesday, many are wondering whether or not he will miss yet another WrestleMania event

We had quite the breaking news from the WWE world on Wednesday. Apparently, during that amazing final segment on RAW Monday night that saw the long-awaited debut of Samoa Joe on the main roster, Seth Rollins re-injured that right knee that previously kept him out of action for an extended period of time.

At first, with WWE actually being the first ones to report the news of the injury that included a video of Rollins leaving the arena on crutches, we all were a little skeptical and wondered whether or not it could be a work. Well, not long after, the always-reliable Ryan Satin over at Pro Wrestling Sheet did confirm that the injury is indeed not a work and Rollins will be evaluated by doctors later this week.

Now, everyone’s attention has really turned to one thing — WrestleMania. Rollins seems set to have one of the bigger matches on the card as he finally gets to go one-on-one with Triple H, so what is the status for a ‘Mania appearance after this news?

Well, all Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting at this time is that Rollins’ status for the big event in Orlando is “up in the air.” Furthermore, the power-that-be backstage have already started doing some damage control, coming up with potential opponents for Triple H at WrestleMania should they get the worst news about Rollins at the end of the week.

Should Rollins miss WrestleMania, that would truly be heartbreaking. Following the initial knee injury in November of 2015, Rollins was forced to miss the biggest ‘Mania of all time in Dallas. Now, just as he was getting ready to make is triumphant return to the Showcase of the Immortals in one of the bigger matches on the slate, it looks as if the possibility is there that he is on the shelf yet again.

Hopefully that doesn’t turn out to be the case and Rollins can recover in time to get his work in down in Orlando this April.

