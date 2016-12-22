Seth Rollins Gets Bashed by Fans for Vacation Photos with His Girlfriend

Seth Rollins posted a photo with his new girlfriend on vacation and received some harsh criticism from fans.

Seth Rollins is constantly in WWE’s main event scene and has made headlines for past matches, including during his time as champion in 2015. However, he also faced criticism after his ex-fiancee posted nude photos of him and now former girlfriend Zahra Schreiber online (the photos in the link are blurred out). Publicly, Rollins did not face any punishment from the WWE.

After mostly staying quiet on social media for most of 2016, Rollins popped back up on Instagram in photos with his girlfriend on vacation. This has led to some harsh words from fans in the comment sections of the photos, most of which we can’t post on here.

Photos from the vacation can be seen below. Comments can be viewed by clicking on the images.

Welcome to the jungle. #nofilter #azuliktulum @azuliktulum A photo posted by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:56am PST

Livin @azuliktulum #azulikbeachbar A photo posted by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:24am PST

Rollins seems to be enjoying his days away from WWE before Raw returns on Monday, December 26. The comments can’t be the best thing unless he’s not reading what the fans are saying.

On WWE programming, Rollins just finished up a feud with Chris Jericho at the Roadblock pay-per-view, and has teamed with Roman Reigns over the past few weeks against Jericho and Kevin Owens. The Architect has also called out Triple H in recent weeks, which could be the beginning of a WrestleMania 33 feud. Although, nothing has been confirmed.

